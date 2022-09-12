Dukes can’t keep pace with Class B No.1 Bennington

BENNINGTON – The first half ended with the York Dukes still very much in Friday night’s game at No.1 Bennington, trailing 7-3.

The second half was a different story however as the Dukes offense hit a brick wall. Nick Colvert scored his second touchdown of the night and ran for 206 yards on 24 carries as the Badgers pulled away for the 33-10 win.

Colvert scored in the first half on an 80-yard run. In the second half he caught a 20 yard TD pass from quarterback Trey Bird and broke off another long run of 39 yards to pay dirt.

York’s Garrett Ivey gave the Dukes a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 22-yard field goal and Dalton Snodgrass capped the scoring on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. Snodgrass ran the ball nine times for 44 yards.

York senior quarterback Ryan Seevers hit on 9 of 21 passes for 87 yards

Bird completed 15 of 25 throws for 138 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Bird connected with six different receivers with senior Isaac Conner the leading receiver with three receptions for 33 yards.

The Badgers had 254 yards rushing on 37 attempts and with the 138 through the air finished with 392 yards. York finished with 87 through the air and 63 rushing for 150 yards.

Sophomore Kyler Lauridsen led the Badger defense with 15 tackles.

York will be back at East Hill Park for the first time in three weeks when they host the Class B No. 5 Scottsbluff Bearcats at 7 p.m. on Friday.

CLASS B

BENNINGTON 33, YORK 10

York (2-1) 3 0 0 7 -- 10

Bennington (3-0) 7 0 19 7 -- 33

YOR--Ivey 22 FG

BEN--Colvert 80 yard run (Lauridsen kick)

BEN—Bird 1 yard run (kick failed)

BEN--Bird 22 yard run (Lauridsen kick)

BEN--Colvert 20 yard pass from Bird (kick failed)

BEN--Colvert 39 yard run (Lauridsen kick)

YOR--Snodgrass 1 yard run (Ivey kick)