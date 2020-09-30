Dukes can’t hold on to seventh-inning lead at Lexington

LEXINGTON – The York Dukes battled from behind all night in Lexington on Monday.
In the top of the seventh inning, York scored three times to take a 10-9 lead over the host Minutemaids but could not hold the lead as the Minutemaids picked up an 11-10 win in Central Conference regular season action.
York trailed 3-0 and 8-3 before it plated three runs in the top of the seventh.
A double off the bat of sophomore Lauryn Haggadone set the table as freshman Sam McDaniel followed with a single to trim the Lexington lead to 9-8.
A Jami Hoblyn single put two runners on base, both in scoring position, as courtesy runner Brittney Driewer running for Hoblyn stole second base.
With one out, Dukes’ third baseman Rebecca Libich delivered a two-run single and York led for the first time in the game, 10-9.
That lead, however, would not hold up as with one out, leadoff hitter Macey Johnson doubled, followed by a run-scoring double off the bat of Klair Fagot with two outs to tie the game at 10.
Lexington put the game in the books when McKenna Moats singled in Fagot with the winning run with two outs.
York outhit the Minutemaids 15-12 as Rowe was 4 for 4 with two doubles and one run batted in while Cori Combs was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Hoblyn also had three hits with two runs batted in and a home run.
Libich had two hits and also had two RBIs.
Lexington’s Fagot was 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Jordyn Jeffries was 2 for 5 with two runs batted in. Addison Sunds also had two hits and drove in one run. Both Fagot and Jeffries homered in the win.
Rowe went the distance in the circle for the Dukes as she gave up 12 hits, 10 earned runs and walked four batters. She did not record a strikeout.
After the loss, York head coach Kent Meyers said it is the “little things” right now causing the problems.
“If we are to get any better these are the games we have to win,” Meyers said. “We didn’t do the little things that good teams do to win. We hit well at times but are still chasing pitches out of the zone. Like I said – it’s the little things.”
York (10-12) was back in action on Tuesday as it traveled to St. Paul to take on the Wildcats and Adams Central Patriots.
York will return to Lexington on Thursday for Central Conference tournament action.
York (10-12) 003 004 3 – 10 15 2
Lexington (13-13) 211 401 2 – 11 12 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!