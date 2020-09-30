Dukes can’t hold on to seventh-inning lead at Lexington

LEXINGTON – The York Dukes battled from behind all night in Lexington on Monday.

In the top of the seventh inning, York scored three times to take a 10-9 lead over the host Minutemaids but could not hold the lead as the Minutemaids picked up an 11-10 win in Central Conference regular season action.

York trailed 3-0 and 8-3 before it plated three runs in the top of the seventh.

A double off the bat of sophomore Lauryn Haggadone set the table as freshman Sam McDaniel followed with a single to trim the Lexington lead to 9-8.

A Jami Hoblyn single put two runners on base, both in scoring position, as courtesy runner Brittney Driewer running for Hoblyn stole second base.

With one out, Dukes’ third baseman Rebecca Libich delivered a two-run single and York led for the first time in the game, 10-9.

That lead, however, would not hold up as with one out, leadoff hitter Macey Johnson doubled, followed by a run-scoring double off the bat of Klair Fagot with two outs to tie the game at 10.

Lexington put the game in the books when McKenna Moats singled in Fagot with the winning run with two outs.