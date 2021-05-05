Dukes can’t get offense untracked in 1-0 loss to Northwest

GRAND ISLAND - An early goal by the Northwest Vikings was all it took Tuesday night in the final of the B-7
Subdistrict final at Northwest High School.
With about 16 minutes having expired in the first half, Viking senior Parker Janky found himself with a shot. He converted from about 15 yards out for the 1-0 lead.
York co-head coach Joey Leinen feels after that goal the Vikings hunkered down defensively and held on.
“I think they dropped in defensively after they got the early goal and that kind of effected things a little. We just didn’t seem to have the same kind of energy that we have had over the last several games,” Leinen added. “We didn’t do anything different. A couple of weeks where we have really been expending a lot of energy and tonight we just looked a little flat and that was the result of it.
In the teams’ first two games, both Duke wins over then No. 4 and No. 5 rated Northwest, York pounded out 36 shots.
Tuesday night they managed just four against a determined Viking defense.
“Things that would have made it easier would be switching the ball and continuing it across the field, instead we like pounding it right back where it came from and that’s not what we want to,” said Leinen. “We want to get the ball switched and tonight we didn’t connect on a lot of them.”
Many of York’s open looks to get the offense outside and running were passes that were either over their heads, short and at a Viking defender. Others were just kicked out of bounds.
Northwest finished with 10 shots, all on goal, and York senior keeper Chase Collingham recorded four saves.
Leinen said the team responded after a rough start and held their own against some of the best teams in the state.
“It was a rough start, but these guys showed a lot of resiliency and turned it on and they showed they could play with pretty much anyone. These guys (Northwest) were rated fifth and they beat them twice during that stretch,” Leinen commented. “We will lose some seniors that meant a lot to the program over the past four years, and they will be tough to replace. Still we have a lot of good young talent, but, we are going to have to find some pieces for next year.”
The 10 seniors who suited up for the final time Tuesday night include; Thomas Ivey, Jake Erwin, Zach Nienhueser, Lane Wurst, Ashton Benjamin, Jacob English, Justin Reyes, Quin Hale and Collingham.
York co-head coach Matt Maltsberger also shared his thought as the season came to a close.
“It’s always tough as a coach to find the words to say after the final game of the season,” Maltsberger said. “The passion, effort and attitude these boys showed throughout the year can’t be put into words. In a crazy year they truly showed the heart of a Duke.”