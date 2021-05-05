Dukes can’t get offense untracked in 1-0 loss to Northwest

GRAND ISLAND - An early goal by the Northwest Vikings was all it took Tuesday night in the final of the B-7

Subdistrict final at Northwest High School.

With about 16 minutes having expired in the first half, Viking senior Parker Janky found himself with a shot. He converted from about 15 yards out for the 1-0 lead.

York co-head coach Joey Leinen feels after that goal the Vikings hunkered down defensively and held on.

“I think they dropped in defensively after they got the early goal and that kind of effected things a little. We just didn’t seem to have the same kind of energy that we have had over the last several games,” Leinen added. “We didn’t do anything different. A couple of weeks where we have really been expending a lot of energy and tonight we just looked a little flat and that was the result of it.

In the teams’ first two games, both Duke wins over then No. 4 and No. 5 rated Northwest, York pounded out 36 shots.

Tuesday night they managed just four against a determined Viking defense.

