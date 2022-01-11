Dukes bury Central Catholic under early barrage of threes

YORK – The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders came into York riding a high after upsetting C-1 No. 1 North Bend on Saturday night in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.

The Crusaders had three of their four six-footers available for action on Tuesday night and it was easy to see the game plan for York was to not let the Crusaders dominate the paint.

York was 6 of 10 from 3-point distance in the first half and built a 27-19 lead over the No. 3 team in C1 and never relinquished it as they pulled away for the 47-35 win.

GICC’s 6-1 junior Gracie Woods was not available as she was under concussion protocol after hitting her head on Saturday.

York guards Mattie Pohl and Destiny Shepherd, both seniors, and sophomore Kiersten Portwine combined to drill seven 3-pointers in the game. Pohl had three of the long balls and she led the Dukes in scoring with 19 points.

The Dukes trailed after the first eight minutes 9-8, but nailed four treys in the second quarter as they outscored the Crusaders 19-10 and never looked back.

The GICC girls pulled to within five in the third quarter as the Dukes first points didn’t come until the 3:37 mark of the period.