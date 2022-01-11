Dukes bury Central Catholic under early barrage of threes

YORK – The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders came into York riding a high after upsetting C-1 No. 1 North Bend on Saturday night in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
The Crusaders had three of their four six-footers available for action on Tuesday night and it was easy to see the game plan for York was to not let the Crusaders dominate the paint.
York was 6 of 10 from 3-point distance in the first half and built a 27-19 lead over the No. 3 team in C1 and never relinquished it as they pulled away for the 47-35 win.
GICC’s 6-1 junior Gracie Woods was not available as she was under concussion protocol after hitting her head on Saturday.
York guards Mattie Pohl and Destiny Shepherd, both seniors, and sophomore Kiersten Portwine combined to drill seven 3-pointers in the game. Pohl had three of the long balls and she led the Dukes in scoring with 19 points.
The Dukes trailed after the first eight minutes 9-8, but nailed four treys in the second quarter as they outscored the Crusaders 19-10 and never looked back.
The GICC girls pulled to within five in the third quarter as the Dukes first points didn’t come until the 3:37 mark of the period.
That’s when Portwine dropped a trey, a conventional 2-point basket and a free throw to push the York lead to nine through three quarters. Portwine finished with 11 points and Anna Briggs who scored the first five points of the game, ended the night with seven.
Despite the Dukes relentless pressure on the GICC bigs, 6-1 junior Lucy Ghaifan kept the Crusaders close with 12 points and 6-2 senior Chloe Cloud added eight.
GICC was 13 of 40 from the field and 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. They hit just 8 of 18 free throws.
“Defensively we knew we had to slow down their bigs. At first we used our post players but then we had the guards step up and help and they did a great job,” said York head coach Matt Kern. “When we can shoot the ball like we did tonight it just opens up the middle and the girls play with so much more confidence.”
York finished up 14 of 32 and from 3-point distance was 7 of 15. York was 12 of 18 at the line, which included 9 of 12 in the fourth quarter.
York and GICC were almost dead-even on the glass with York holding a slight 27-26 advantage and turnovers were in the favor of the Crusaders 16-12.
York (10-2) is back home Friday as they host Crete in Central Conference action.
GICC (9-4) 9 10 8 8-35
York (10-2) 8 19 9 11-47
GICC (35)-Tibbetts 2, Heidelk 2, Moser 6, Moody 5, Cloud 8, Ghaifan 12. Totals-13-40 (1-6) 8-18-35.