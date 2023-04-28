CRETE – Going into Thursday night’s game with the winless Crete Cardinals, York head coach Rich Saxer did not know the status of senior Tuva Franklin, nor did he know when he might get back sophomore Lauryn Mattox, who had not played since the conference tournament.

The good news in the Dukes' 2-0 win at Crete on the carpet at Doane University was Franklin was able to take the field, and she was effective in the short time she played.

York, 8-7, will need Franklin and Mattox as they head to the subdistrict tournament in Grand Island to face the Kearney Catholic Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night. The winner most likely will get the undefeated and No. 3 rated Northwest Vikings on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Saxer said that they felt if they could win most of the 50-50 balls they would be in good shape against the Cardinals.

“We figured if we won the majority of the 50-50 balls, we'd probably be in good shape. While we didn't play great, we did have a few nice combinations and tried to move the ball around to attack,” Saxer said. “It was nice to get an eighth win. Tuva played sparingly, but still had a big impact.”

York scored with 15 minutes to play in the first half when senior Rylyn Cast set up fellow senior Josie Loosvelt for the 1-0 lead.

York added to their advantage just a minute before the half as Franklin got the unassisted goal and York had some insurance.

The Dukes finished with 12 shots to the Cardinals' five and junior goalie Sam McDaniel had five saves on all five of Crete’s shots.

On defense, Kiersten Portwine and Abrielle Linder had five steals each while Loosvelt and Mia Burke totaled three.

All eight of the Dukes' wins this season have been shutouts, while York has been shut out in four of its seven losses.

In York’s 2-1 loss to Kearney Catholic on March 25 in York, they were outshot seven to four by the Stars and scored in the final 10 seconds of the game to avert the shutout.

The winner of the subdistrict next week gets an automatic ticket to the district finals on Saturday, May 6 at the higher seed's home site. The top eight teams in the wildcard points not to win a subdistrict will be in the final field of 16 teams fighting for a state tournament berth.