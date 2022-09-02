Dukes buckle down defensively and pick up 3-1 win over Aurora

YORK – The York Dukes defense stopped the Aurora Huskies in their tracks over the final two sets on Thursday in the Central Conference match-up at the Duke Dome.

After the teams split the first two sets, 26-24 York in the first and 25-20 Aurora in the second, York took control late in the third set for the 25-18 win and in the fourth established an early lead at 5-4 and 10-8. The Huskies never got any closer as York won 25-20.

The win for the Class B No. 8 Dukes (Omaha World-Herald) moved them to 4-0, while Class C-1 No. 6 Aurora dropped to 2-3. The Huskies’ ranking was in the Lincoln Journal Star.

Next Tuesday the Dukes play host to the Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview Vikings.

The third set was up in the air as the two teams were tied at 15-15 when the Dukes went on a 4-0 tear sparked by an ace block from senior Kelly Erwin and a kill from sophomore Cynley Wilkinson. The unofficial stats had Wilkinson with 12 kills in the match while Erwin had seven kills and one block.

Aurora answered to make it 19-16 on a kill by Delaney Nachtigal, but York’s Mia Burke slammed two winners, Erwin also got in on the action and Wilkinson had an ace as the lead grew to 24-16.

Burke had the set winner and York had a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set had the teams exchanging points until the Dukes were beneficiaries of several Aurora attack errors and the their lead grew to 15-10.

An ace block from senior Rylyn Cast and an Erwin tip kill made it 17-11.

The lead grew to 19-11 before the Huskies chipped away and cut the margin to 20-16. At that point York head coach Kelby Phillips used a timeout.

When play resumed Wilkinson’s kill stopped the Aurora run. The Huskies contributed two hitting mistakes as York’s lead was 23-18.

Aurora cut the deficit to 23-20 before a missed serve, the Huskies 21st of the game, and a Cast kill ended the match.

The unofficial stats had both teams with 37 kills. Aurora’s Lexi Jones led all players with 13 and Aleah Vinkenburg added nine.

The Huskies finished with seven aces and three blocks.

Other than Wilkinson’s 12 kills, Burke and Erwin were charted with seven each, while both Dannika Lamberty and Cast had four.

The Dukes had four ace serves and Cast had two of York’s three blocks.

No other stats were available for the Dukes.