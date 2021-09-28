Dukes, Broncos, Mustang boys run UNK cross country invite

KEARNEY – Afternoon temperatures soared past the 95 degree mark Monday. That heat accompanied by the tough state championship course at the Kearney Country Club took its toll on the large field of runners at the UNK Invite.
Centennial head coach Rob Johansen shared his thoughts on how the weather played a major role.
“Struggles with the heat (were) an issue at Kearney on Monday. I saw many runners drop out of the races due to temps in the low 90s and full sun and not much wind,” Johansen said. “Running times were thrown out and the focus was to finish on your feet. The kids were worn out and it took quite a while for them to recover after the race. I was really pleased with their efforts.”
Area boys teams competing Monday included York in Class B and both Centennial and McCool Junction in Class D.
The Dukes and the Broncos both finished 11th in their respective classes. McCool Junction did not have many of their starters compete after running at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence, Kans., on Saturday and took 43rd.
Class B
Lexington, Omaha Skutt and Norris finished in the top three spots. The Dukes, who had five runners competing, scored 201 points which was good for 11th overall.
York was led by junior Colin Pinneo who finished third behind Norris sophomore Riley Boonstra (16:59.11) and Seward senior Nathan Nottingham (17:11.78).
Pinneo was 11 seconds off the second place Seward runner and closed with a time of 17:22.82.
“Colin Pinneo ran a tough race on the boys side. He developed a small lead over the rest of the field around the two-mile mark, but struggled over the last half mile,” explained York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “It was good to see him challenge himself and still hold onto third place. Although most of Class B competed today, Class B State favorite Mesuidi Ejerso from South Sioux City and his team was not at the meet.”
Rounding out the York runners; Gabe Zarraga, a junior was 52nd with a time of 19:25.69, James Bonde a senior was in 58th with a time of 19:38.74, Nick Conrad, a senior was clocked at 20:58.66 for 116th and Trenton Ellis, a senior finished in 186th place with a time of 23:52.52.
There were a total of 243 runners in the Class B boys race.
“It was a rough day on the boys side, but hopefully they can bounce back for our home meet on Thursday,” Rasmussen added.
Class D
The team title went to the North Platte St. Patrick Irish who edged Nebraska Christian 66-76 with Shelton taking third with 89 points.
Centennial took 11th place with 140 points and finishing in 43rd were the McCool Junction Mustangs.
The individual champion was Trevor Kuncl of Mullen (17:09.08), second went to Homer’s Grant Lander with a 17:09.57 and taking third place was Jarrett Miles of St. Patricks with a 17:54.76.
The Broncos’ Clinton Turnbull, a junior, was 11th with a time of 19:02.21, in 51st was freshman Matthew Hoops with a time of 20:55.29 and freshman Camden Winkelman closed out the Broncos scoring with an 87th place finish in a time of 22:12.29.
McCool Junction’s top finisher was Ian Stahr, a senior in 118th place in a time of 23:19.43. Next up was freshman Jayden Fuehrer with a 141st place in 24:04.86 and rounding out Mustang scoring was Devon Lamonde, a senior with a clocking of 28:21.26.
“There were some challenging running conditions today with the heat. I was proud of our kids who competed, for working through the heat to do the best they could do,” said Mustang head coach Ryan Underwood. “There is some heated competition on our boys' squad for spots. It will be exciting to see who rises to the top and garners those varsity positions.”