Dukes, Broncos, Mustang boys run UNK cross country invite

KEARNEY – Afternoon temperatures soared past the 95 degree mark Monday. That heat accompanied by the tough state championship course at the Kearney Country Club took its toll on the large field of runners at the UNK Invite.

Centennial head coach Rob Johansen shared his thoughts on how the weather played a major role.

“Struggles with the heat (were) an issue at Kearney on Monday. I saw many runners drop out of the races due to temps in the low 90s and full sun and not much wind,” Johansen said. “Running times were thrown out and the focus was to finish on your feet. The kids were worn out and it took quite a while for them to recover after the race. I was really pleased with their efforts.”

Area boys teams competing Monday included York in Class B and both Centennial and McCool Junction in Class D.

The Dukes and the Broncos both finished 11th in their respective classes. McCool Junction did not have many of their starters compete after running at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence, Kans., on Saturday and took 43rd.

Class B

Lexington, Omaha Skutt and Norris finished in the top three spots. The Dukes, who had five runners competing, scored 201 points which was good for 11th overall.