Dukes breeze past Schuyler 78-16

SCHUYLER-The Schuyler Warriors girls’ basketball team came into Tuesday night’s home game against the Top 10 No. 10 York averaging 14.8 points per game.

Things didn’t get any easier for the 0-6 Warriors.

The York Dukes No. 2 in Class B were in control from the start as they led 38-2 at the end of the first quarter and went on to post the 78-16 win in girls Central Conference action.

The Dukes (10-0) were playing the second of four games scheduled this week and were able to play their entire bench as 10 girls scored in the win and were able to rest the starters who still face two more games this week.

York was led in scoring by junior Mattie Pohl with 21; Destiny Shepherd also a junior chipped in with 16; senior Maddie Portwine added 11 and sophomore Josie Loosvelt scored 10.

The Dukes put up 74 shots and hit 32 for 43 percent. The shot total came largely on York’s 32 offensive rebounds and 51 overall. Pohl led the way with nine boards, freshman Kierstn Portwine added seven and three other girls collected six.

York had their issues behind the 3-point arc as they connected on only 3 of 20 and were 11 of 18 at the free throw line.