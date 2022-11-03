Dukes brace for tough playoff challenge at Omaha Gross

YORK – Last week, the York Dukes wrote another chapter in what has been a memorable season as they wore down Seward in the second half behind a relentless rushing attack to pick up the program’s first playoff win since 2018.

While the Duke celebrated the victory, head coach Glen Snodgrass said the team’s attention quickly turned to the next game.

“Seward had gotten us a couple years in a row, and even though we don’t want to build up any one game as being more important than another our kids know it’s Seward and to beat them twice down the stretch, our kids were real excited about that,” he said. “The bottom line is we’re involved in the playoffs, and they’re not satisfied at this point. They’re happy and excited to be playing in the second round but not satisfied. It’s always been a good week of practice. We’ve had one bad week of practice the entire year, so in that regard it’s the same old situation it’s been all year.”

The No. 7 Dukes will face a formidable foe Friday – undefeated Omaha Gross, the No. 2 seed in Class B. The Cougars are a perfect 10-0 and have outscored opponents 380-80 on the season.

Outside of a forfeit win against Omaha Buena Vista, only Elkhorn has been able to hang with Gross this season, whose next-closest victory was a 34-7 win at Blair on Sept. 16. In the regular-season finale, the Cougars hammered Class B 6-seed Omaha Skutt 41-14.

Snodgrass said schematically, Gross will look much different offensively than the Dukes’ other opponents this year, as the Cougars implement a more traditional, pro-style offense.

“They’ve got big linemen, really big linemen. It’s going to be the first time a team has been able to match us size-wise up front,” he said. “They throw the ball efficiently. They have a real nice quarterback who puts the ball on the money, so the combination of the big line, the explosive, fast running back, fast receivers and a good quarterback makes their offense pretty complete. If you load up and try to take away the run they can beat you with the pass and vice versa.”

Defensively, Snodgrass said the Cougars aren’t going to be as active with their blitz packages as some of the other teams York’s faced, but that’s by design.

“I don’t want to say it’s basic, but they’re not going to be moving around quite as much as some of the teams we’ve seen,” he said. “They’re just so stinking talented they don’t really need to do a lot of crazy movements and blitzes and stunts because they’re so big, strong and fast at pretty much every position on offense and defense.”

Like most weeks, the Dukes will add some tweaks here and there to the game plan, but for the most part York will stick with what’s gotten them here.

That means a balanced attack featuring an efficient passing game and bruising run game. The Dukes average 383.8 yards per game on offense, but their calling card is a stout defense that’s limited opponents to 1,679 total yards in nine games. The York defense is also holding the opposition to just a 27% conversion rate on third down, and they’re allowing fourth-down conversions at a 44.8% clip.

Perhaps most importantly, the Dukes have cut back on the silly mistakes this season, with just eight giveaways in nine games and a plus-three turnover differential. For the most part, York’s also avoided making costly penalties that can quickly derail drives and flip momentum.

Playing another clean game Friday will be vital to the Dukes’ upset chances against 2-seed Gross, but Snodgrass said some crucial individual matchups to keep an eye on include the battles in the trenches and in the secondary

“They’ve got a couple guys, one at least that I know was first-team all-state a year ago and maybe even two, so they’ve got big, strong linemen,” he said. “How our guys match up against each other seems to be pretty big, and the other strength against strength is the speed of their wide receivers against our secondary. I feel like our corners Garrett Ivey and Austin Phinney are almost playing as well as any group of corners we’ve ever had, so if we can slow down their passing offense. Honestly, the biggest thing is if we can slow down their running game. If they’re able to run the ball on us it’s going to be tough, so we’re going to have to see if our big defensive line and our linebackers can slow down their running game.”