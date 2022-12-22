Dukes boys out bowl Elkhorn North, Elkhorn South and Waverly

ELKHORN – The York boys bowling team traveled to Elkhorn last week where they defeated both the Elkhorn North Wolves and the Elkhorn South Storm.

This past Monday they continued their winning ways with a dual win at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln over Waverly.

York vs. Elkhorn North

The Dukes won the dual with the Wolves as they took the first team series 956 – 872. York’s scores were as follows in game one, Parker Friedrichsen 172, Kennan Dirks 203, Ethan Phinney 172, Landon McConnell 205 and Schuyler Handy with a 204.

In the second match the Dukes combined for a team score of 955 to the Wolves’ 858. Individual scores for the Dukes were Friedrichsen 151, Dirks 193, McConnell 255, Phinney 139 and Handy with a 211.

The two teams also bowled the best of three in baker format and York won 204-147 and 182-148.

York vs. Elkhorn South

The Dukes blew away the Storm in the first game 898-544. Duke scoring was Friedrichsen 211, Dirks 153, Phinney 147, Handy 200 and McConnell 177.

The second game was another blowout as the Dukes won the match by 189 pins, 843-654. Leading the way was McConnell with a 223, Friedrichsen 191, Schuyler Handy 157, Logan Handy 142 and Phinney with a 130.

York also won both of the baker games 205-102 and 170-102.

York vs. Waverly

The York boys continued to roll as they topped the Waverly Vikings 880 to 613 in the first match of Monday’s dual at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

First game scoring was led by Schuyler Handy with a 207, McConnell fired a 189, Phinney rolled a 179, Dirks ended with a 166 and Friedrichsen had a 139. That gave the Dukes all eight points.

The second game the Dukes averaged better than a 200 plus score per bowler as they routed the Vikings 1034 to 827.

McConnell led the way with a 236, Phinney had a 233, Schuyler Handy finished with a 227, Friedrichsen fired a 204 and Dirks ended the match with a 134.

York also won both baker games 223-178 and 156-141.

Next action for the Dukes will be on Saturday, January 7 at Lexington.