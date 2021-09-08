Dukes blank Adams Central on the road in tennis

HASTINGS – After a rough outing against Lexington and GICC last time out, the York tennis team entered Tuesday’s dual against Adams Central looking for a bounce-back performance. The Dukes responded and then some, winning every single match in a sweep of the Patriots.

"I was surprised that we were able to win 9-0 this evening,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Adams Central has had some solid success this year and the guys really needed a bounce back after a tough day vs Lex and GICC.”

Drew Hammer and Ethan Phinney delivered a statement early, crushing the Patriots’ Tate McIntyre and Carter Lipovsky 8-1 in doubles. York’s Caleb Sahling and Trey Harms followed with an 8-5 win over Evan Schumm and Drew Goracke.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for York in doubles. The Dukes’ No. 2 doubles pairing of Andrew Van Gomple and Kaden Heiden faced some adversity, trailing Adams Central’s Barrett Shea and Spencer Willems early.

Van Gomple and Heiden bounced back, ultimately prevailing 9-7 as York swept the doubles matches.

“Our No. 2 doubles team had to battle back after getting down 5-2 in their match,” Malleck said. “Overall, our movement by our doubles teams is getting better and that got us off to an early 3-0 lead in matches.”