Dukes best Roncalli, Platteview in home volleyball

YORK – The York Dukes hosted both the Omaha Roncalli Lions and the Platteview Trojans in high school volleyball Tuesday night.
York came in with a 1-0 record while the Roncalli Lions were winless at 0-3. Platteview had one win in their first three games.
York, the No. 6 team in Class B, struggled some with Roncalli before winning the match 25-13 and 25-23.
Roncalli defeated Platteview 2-1 and York got past Platteview in straight sets 25-17 and 25-19.
York travels to Aurora on Thursday night and next week will head to Columbus Lakeview.
“Aurora has turned into a fun rivalry and we know that they are going to be tough,” said York head coach Chris Ericson. “We haven’t played Lakeview that well the last few times and in my opinion they are the team to beat in the Central Conference. It will be their second or third game in their new gym so it’s going to be a challenge.”
York 2, Omaha Roncalli 0
Omaha Roncalli came into the first match of Tuesday night’s volleyball triangular at the Duke Dome still searching for their first win of the season.
York, was looking for their second win in as many tries after battling Hastings to a five set final last Thursday night.
The match had all the makings of going three sets as the Dukes trailed in the second set 19-12, before closing out on a 13-4 run.
Roncalli played the Dukes tough in the first set as well and the final score of 25-13 is a little bit misleading.
The two teams were tied at 10-10 when the Dukes took off behind senior Masa Scheierman who had five of her game-high 10 kills in the 15-3 run. She also drilled a pair of aces and finished with three of the Dukes’ eight service winners in the match.
York had 21 kills in the win. Junior Rylyn Cast added four and both Destiny Shepherd and Brynn Hirschfeld had two aces each.
Senior Ava Ziemba had two blocks to lead the Dukes.
Roncalli had 13 team kills with junior Whitney Meier recording four and Michayla George, Lexi Schroeder and Lydia Treves with two each.
The Roncalli Lions had two aces, both by Skylar Needham and their only block was recorded by Meier.
York 2, Platteview 0
The Dukes grabbed the lead early in the first set as they recorded 11 team kills with Scheierman responsible for seven. She would finish the match with 11 and 21 for the triangular.
York led 10-5 and added to the lead with a 6-3 run that prompted a timeout from Platteview.
The Dukes did not let the Trojans get any momentum going as a Scheierman kill and two attack errors made it 21-12.
York closed out the first set on back-to-back errors by the Trojans.
Platteview (1-3) made things a little closer the entire second set as they were able to hang close to the Dukes.
York went up 14-10, but the Trojans answered and trimmed the lead back to 14-13 behind two York miscues.
York would finally push the advantage to 19-14 and Platteview never got closer than four points the remainder of the match.
York had 17 kills in the match as Ziemba added four to Scheierman’s 11.
Platteview finished with 15 winners and was led by Lexi Hans with five.
York scored five ace serves with two from Loosvelt and also finished with two blocks, one each from Ziemba and Hirschfeld.
“We really wanted to come out tonight and focus on our side of the net. We knew that both teams were capable of being tricky and if we were able to control the momentum and the progression of each game that would make life on ourselves easier,” commented Ericson, who recorded his 200th career win over Roncalli. “If we didn’t control the progression they were capable of getting some system plays in and spreading us out. I felt that we were able to do that. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but we were able to control things.”
Ericson also talked about the Dukes progression as a team to this point.
“I don’t think I would say I have concerns. We know that it is going to get tougher for us and hopefully we have three games now where we have some girls who can get some confidence. I think the key with the girls is to get them some confidence early in the matches,” said Ericson. “We are still trying to learn some things as coaches and some changes may come as to where we play people. We are still looking for the best set up for us to get off to the best start.”