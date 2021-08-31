Dukes best Roncalli, Platteview in home volleyball

“I don’t think I would say I have concerns. We know that it is going to get tougher for us and hopefully we have three games now where we have some girls who can get some confidence. I think the key with the girls is to get them some confidence early in the matches,” said Ericson. “We are still trying to learn some things as coaches and some changes may come as to where we play people. We are still looking for the best set up for us to get off to the best start.”