Dukes battle but fall at Crete in top-5 clash

CRETE – For fans of boys high school basketball, Crete was the place to be Friday night as the Cardinals welcomed the York Dukes to town for a clash between top-5 teams in Class B.

York trailed 11-9 after eight minutes but went just 1 for 9 from the floor in the second stanza. During that time Crete rattled off a 13-5 run to take a 10-point lead into the locker room, and the Dukes couldn’t quite claw their way back for a win as the Cardinals held on 50-43.

“I was proud of our kids for continuing to battle. We fell down by 10 again, which has been our habit the last two weeks, but we battled back,” head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Crete’s a really good team so you can’t dig yourself that hole, but I thought overall we played hard. Our defense was pretty solid. We gave up a couple three too many offensive rebounds and we missed too many shots in the paint and too many free throws, and that was the difference in the game.”

The Dukes actually climbed to within three points on a Ryan Seevers trey with 25 seconds left in regulation, but Crete made enough free throws down the stretch to keep the visitors at bay and pick up the win.

York struggled offensively, making just 8 of 23 shots from inside the arc over 32 minutes. They weren’t able to make up for that with hot shooting from three, connecting on 5 of 16 chances from deep. The Dukes finished 13 of 39 (33%) from the floor for the game, while the Cardinals shot 19 of 48 (39.6%).

Lamberty attributed the offensive struggles partially to just not making shots, but the Dukes’ head coach also said Crete’s length deserved a lion’s share of the credit.

“When you get to the basket, getting there is hard enough, but finishing is the second problem because they’re so long,” he said. “There’s always somebody 6-foot-4 in your face that’s athletic and long, so we’ve got to do a better job of finishing under pressure. Now they’ve seen it once, so we can go to work in practice and simulate it as best we can and just continue to work on finishing.”

Aidan McDowell led all scorers with 15 points for Crete, while Mason Crumbliss and Jabin Gardiner also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cardinals held a 33-25 edge on the boards, though most of that advantage came in the first half. York held its own on the glass after halftime, perhaps one factor in the Dukes outscoring Crete 29-26 over the final 16 minutes.

Seevers started slow but heated up late for York, notching nine of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. Leyton Snodgrass went 6 for 6 at the charity stripe and netted 11 points for the Dukes, while Garrett Ivey scored eight of his 10 points after the intermission as the third player to crack double figures for York.

Behind them, Marshall McCarthy, Barrett Olson and Austin Phinney rounded out the scoring with three points apiece.

York went 12 of 17 at the foul line, while Crete hit on 8 of 13 free throws. Both teams turned the ball over 12 times.

Despite the loss, Lamberty saw the matchup as a positive experience for the team.

“I thought tonight Leyton Snodgrass played his best game of the year by far, so for him to come on the road and have that kind of game was a big step forward for him, and that’s only going to make us better,” he said. “If he can come out and do that in this environment we can see if he comes out at home on Tuesday and is just as aggressive. Ryan Huston, Barrett Olson, all those guys got minutes in a big environment, so that’s going to be good for us down the road.”