Dukes battle, but come up short in volleyball jamboree

York shows moxie in five-set thriller against Discoverers

COLUMBUS - Not all jamboree volleyball games produce the kind of excitement and drama the one between the York Dukes and the Columbus Discoverers did Tuesday night in Columbus.

After 1 hour and 41 minutes the Dukes and the Discoverers had created a mid-season environment on the court tied at two sets each.

Both teams faced their ups and downs and the Dukes fought back time and time again losing the first set 25-13 and coming back to win the second 25-21.

In the third York was in control before the Discoverers closed out late for the win, but York was not to be denied a fifth set as they won the fourth 25-19.

In that fifth set the two teams exchanged points back and forth, but York opened a 9-6 lead behind kills from Kelley Erwin and Cynley Wilkinson.

The hosts, however, went on a 7-1 run and led 13-10 and 14-11 before York first-year head coach Kelby Phillips used her final timeout to gather her troops to discuss what they wanted to do.

“When we came in to the huddle we talked about the little details and the shots that we wanted to hit. Made some adjustments on how we were blocking and it worked out very well,” said Phillips.

York used an attack in the net and back-to-back kills by Wilkinson to draw even at 14-14.

Columbus closed out with a kill from 5-10 senior Ellie Thompson and an attack into the net by the Dukes to end the match with the 16-14 final.

“What a first battle to start the season out. I am really proud of how the girls came around after that first set which was just jitters, by far. We were kind of standing up, we were hesitant and the mistakes we were making were things we could clean up,” Phillips pointed out. “I was really proud the way they battled to the end. A lot of times we have talked about that you have to play to win and not play to lose and win those tight games. These girls fought their hearts out the entire time.”

Phillips said a game like that really goes a long way in helping the team build confidence for the rest of the season.

“That goes to show that they are more than capable. They know how to fight and that is not something that young teams know how to do all the time. That was something inside them, they found that grit,” the coach said. “Getting to see that from the first set and even the second, third and fourth we were able to maintain and show that they are more than capable of doing that.”

York will get after it for real next Thursday night when they open the fall season on the road at Hastings. York will travel to Omaha Roncalli for a triangular with Roncalli and Platteview on Tuesday, August 30 and will have their home opener with Aurora on Thursday, September 1.

“I’m excited for the season. I think that we have come a long ways since early July and the girls have done a good job of coming together as a team,” Phillips said.