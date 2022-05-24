Dukes battle back, stand third after first day of state golf

Emmanuel Jensen leads York’s cause with a 77

SCOTTSBLUFF - The best of the best in Class B gathered at Scottsbluff Country Club on Tuesday for the opening round of the Class B State Golf Tournament.

A total of 12 teams and 70 golfers opened the first day of action. In the team race the Norris Titans ended the day with a score of 304 with Omaha Skutt Catholic in second place with a stroke total of 307.

The York Dukes got off to a rocky start, but got back in the hunt with a strong back nine and will go into today just 12 strokes back in third place.

“Our goal going into the day was to be below a 321 team score. This course is so tight with so much tree trouble that I really thought that would have us in the hunt. We got off to a rough start but the guys fought back so hard to get us down to a 316,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “The top five teams really separated and we still have a shot tomorrow but it's going to take a very special effort and we're going to need some help from the leaders.”

The Dukes were led by sophomore Emmanuel Jensen who fired a front side 38 and a backside 39 for a 77, which is five-over par. He currently sits in a tie for ninth place.

Leading the individual race is Omaha Skutt Catholic’s William Mullin who shot a four-under 68 and is the leader by two strokes over Mount Michael Benedictine’s Jacob Goertz who carded a 70.

Both Austin Thyne of Scottsbluff and Logan Thuber of Norris fired par rounds of 72.

Along with Emmanuel Jensen, senior Marley Jensen and junior Ryan Seevers came in with 79s. Seevers was seven-over on the front side and held it right there through the remainder of the round. They are both tied for 15th in the individual race.

York’s last score of the day came from sophomore Elijah Jensen who fired an 81 with rounds of 39-42.

The Dukes fifth golfer, Joel Jensen struggled and came in with a 92.

“Marley and Elijah went out early and really came through to give us a chance. Ryan was seven-over through six holes and was able to keep it there the rest of the day,” added Malleck. “Emmanuel was also plus three through three and had to hang on. Joel didn't have his best day but he found something on his second nine to shoot 40."

Team scoring - 1.Norris 304, 2.Omaha Skutt Catholic 307, 3.York 316, T4.Mount Michael Benedictine 317, T4.Scottsbluff 317,6.Elkhorn North 336, 7.Omaha Concordia 337, 8.Ogallala 347, 9.Minden 348, 10.Lakeview 352, 11.McCook 362, 12.Wayne 378