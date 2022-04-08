Dukes' Ava Ziemba picks York College for volleyball

YORK – The success of the York Duke volleyball program and Ava Ziemba’s contributions to that success have kept the senior’s fire burning to continue the sport at the next level.

On Friday she made it official as she signed to extend her playing career at York College as well as pursuing a degree a Criminal Justice.

“I’ve always wanted to play since I was really young and this last year playing at York High School really showed me that I wasn’t ready to be done and so when I started looking at York, the coach the girls they were all just super nice and encouraging,” said Ziemba. “The atmosphere when I went and visited was so great and I just didn’t want to turn that down and didn’t want to turn away from that. I’m excited to get to continue to play and get back to the game.”

Ziemba’s play on the court this past season earned her Class B honorable mention in the Lincoln Journal Star, she was also honorable mention in both the Central Conference and York News-Times.

During her senior season she was second in kills on the team with 162 and a hitting percentage of 0.234. She finished fourth in ace serves with 34 and she led the Dukes at the net with 72 blocks.

Her best game in kills was nine in the team’s win over Alliance in the district final. Her high game in blocks was six in a win over Seward.

York coach Chris Ericson said Ava brings a lot of versatility with her to the York College program.

“I was talking to York College Panthers head coach (Crystal Nething) last night and I think she just brings a lot to them. She is able to play a lot of different positions. Last year she really blossomed in what she was able to do and obviously had her best year, but I think she has a lot of untapped potential that coach is going to be able to utilize in any positions she plays or fills in at,” Ericson explained. “I’m excited to see what her future is at York College. She loves the game and excited to be staying close to home.”

“Obviously it’s just another level. I think she needs to keep growing her confidence wherever she plays,” added Ericson. “I don’t have any questions that she can play, it’s just being able to adapt to that level and making that commitment.”

“A huge reason I chose York College was that I wanted to stay in York, not only because of the girls in the program, but also to be close to my family and they have what I want to major in,” Ziemba said. “The coach does say that she never signs anyone on to be a JV player and that my position at middle hitter is what she is intending me to play.”