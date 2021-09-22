Dukes, Aurora meet Friday in York's homecoming game

YORK – Two football teams headed in the same direction, but making their way up the Class B ladder in different ways.
The Aurora Huskies, 2-2 and rated No. 8 in the Lincoln Journal Star, has an explosive offense averaging 32.75 points per game. The defense is allowing 34.75, however just 21 per night since they opened the season with a loss on the road at North Platte and a wild and wooly shootout in Aurora to Class B No. 1 Bennington 55-44.
York, 3-1 and rated as the No. 10 team in the LJS, is using their defense and just enough offense to get by. The Dukes are allowing 19 points a game, but just 10 over the last three outings.
The offense however has sputtered with just 11 points a night the last two weeks.
So something has to give Friday night when the Huskies are in town at East Hill Field to take on the Dukes in a key B-4 District matchup on Homecoming night 2021.
Aurora is averaging 330 yards per game total offense with 202.5 on the ground and 118 yards passing.
Junior running back Carlos Collazo is a 5-9, 200 pound load who comes in averaging just over 84 yards per game, while 6-2, 200 pound senior Mack Owens has run for 154 yards on 30 carries.
Quarterback Drew Knust has completed 35 of 70 passes for 299 yards and three scores, but has also thrown four picks.
Last week the Duke defense held the Rams to 85 yards on 27 carries and one pass play that covered 66 yards for total offense of 151 yards.
York head coach Glen Snodgrass was unavailable for comment Wednesday afternoon and no team or individual stats were available.
The Huskies and the Dukes will kick-off at 7 p.m. with the winner taking the upper hand in the B-4 District race.
York will play on the road at Hastings before ending the home season at East Hill Field hosting the Northwest Vikings, rated No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald.
The Dukes will be on the road the for their final two regular season games at No. 9 Seward and Lexington.