Dukes, Aurora meet Friday in York's homecoming game

YORK – Two football teams headed in the same direction, but making their way up the Class B ladder in different ways.

The Aurora Huskies, 2-2 and rated No. 8 in the Lincoln Journal Star, has an explosive offense averaging 32.75 points per game. The defense is allowing 34.75, however just 21 per night since they opened the season with a loss on the road at North Platte and a wild and wooly shootout in Aurora to Class B No. 1 Bennington 55-44.

York, 3-1 and rated as the No. 10 team in the LJS, is using their defense and just enough offense to get by. The Dukes are allowing 19 points a game, but just 10 over the last three outings.

The offense however has sputtered with just 11 points a night the last two weeks.

So something has to give Friday night when the Huskies are in town at East Hill Field to take on the Dukes in a key B-4 District matchup on Homecoming night 2021.

Aurora is averaging 330 yards per game total offense with 202.5 on the ground and 118 yards passing.

Junior running back Carlos Collazo is a 5-9, 200 pound load who comes in averaging just over 84 yards per game, while 6-2, 200 pound senior Mack Owens has run for 154 yards on 30 carries.