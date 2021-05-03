Dukes advance to B-7 subdistrict final against Northwest

GRAND ISLAND-The first game of the season the Kearney Catholic Stars traveled to York and handed the Dukes a 1-0 loss.

On Monday night in the second semifinal of the B-7 subdistricts at Northwest High School, York returned the favor with a 1-0 win and advanced to the finals where they will take on Northwest for the third time this season.

Kearney Catholic sees their season end with a record of 9-4.

York is 2-0 against the Vikings handing them losses in York and at Northwest in the Central Conference first round.

The Dukes will take a record of 8-9 into the 5 p.m. game while the Northwest Vikings are 11-3 and rated in Class B.

“You know folks around the state may be a bit surprised by our win, but we are not. When we play focused and physical I’d take these boys any day,” commented York co-head coach Matt Maltsberger. “Not much time to celebrate, so we are going to enjoy the bus ride home and right back to work tomorrow against a really good Northwest team for the subdistrict championship.”

The only score of Monday night’s game as the clock was winding down inside 4:15 to play in the first half.

The goal was credited to Jaxson Alexander, his fourth in the last week.