Dukes advance to B-7 subdistrict final against Northwest

GRAND ISLAND-The first game of the season the Kearney Catholic Stars traveled to York and handed the Dukes a 1-0 loss.
On Monday night in the second semifinal of the B-7 subdistricts at Northwest High School, York returned the favor with a 1-0 win and advanced to the finals where they will take on Northwest for the third time this season.
Kearney Catholic sees their season end with a record of 9-4.
York is 2-0 against the Vikings handing them losses in York and at Northwest in the Central Conference first round.
The Dukes will take a record of 8-9 into the 5 p.m. game while the Northwest Vikings are 11-3 and rated in Class B.
“You know folks around the state may be a bit surprised by our win, but we are not. When we play focused and physical I’d take these boys any day,” commented York co-head coach Matt Maltsberger. “Not much time to celebrate, so we are going to enjoy the bus ride home and right back to work tomorrow against a really good Northwest team for the subdistrict championship.”
The only score of Monday night’s game as the clock was winding down inside 4:15 to play in the first half.
The goal was credited to Jaxson Alexander, his fourth in the last week.
The Stars and the Dukes both finished with 15 shots each and both teams played great defense.