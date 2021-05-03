 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dukes advance to B-7 subdistrict final against Northwest
0 comments
top story
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Dukes advance to B-7 subdistrict final against Northwest

York needs win on Tuesday to advance to district finals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
York Boys soccer

York’s Ashton Benjamin (22) goes up with a Kearney Catholic defender in action at Northwest High School on Monday night. York advanced to the B-7 subdistrict final with a 1-0 win over the Kearney Catholic Stars.

 Josh Salmon/GI Independent

GRAND ISLAND-The first game of the season the Kearney Catholic Stars traveled to York and handed the Dukes a 1-0 loss.

On Monday night in the second semifinal of the B-7 subdistricts at Northwest High School, York returned the favor with a 1-0 win and advanced to the finals where they will take on Northwest for the third time this season.

Kearney Catholic sees their season end with a record of 9-4.

York is 2-0 against the Vikings handing them losses in York and at Northwest in the Central Conference first round.

The Dukes will take a record of 8-9 into the 5 p.m. game while the Northwest Vikings are 11-3 and rated in Class B.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“You know folks around the state may be a bit surprised by our win, but we are not. When we play focused and physical I’d take these boys any day,” commented York co-head coach Matt Maltsberger. “Not much time to celebrate, so we are going to enjoy the bus ride home and right back to work tomorrow against a really good Northwest team for the subdistrict championship.”

The only score of Monday night’s game as the clock was winding down inside 4:15 to play in the first half.

York boys soccer in GI

York sophomore Bryson Benjamin (6) puts the toe into the ball as the Stars keeper comes out to defend in first half action.

The goal was credited to Jaxson Alexander, his fourth in the last week.

The Stars and the Dukes both finished with 15 shots each and both teams played great defense.

The winner of Tuesday night’s game will get the automatic berth to the district finals which are scheduled for Saturday.

Northwest is seventh in wildcard points and York is 20th.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News