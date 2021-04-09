Dukes 5th of 15 at Kearney golf invite

KEARNEY-The Kearney High Bearcats hosted their invite on Friday at the Meadowlark Golf Course in Kearney.
The Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks won the team championship with a stroke total of 326 with second place going to the Grand Island Islanders with a score of 331.
The York Dukes fired a team score of 355 and finished in fifth place overall.
The Dukes were led by sophomore Ryan Seevers with a score of 84 with Marley Jensen adding an 88 to finish in 20th place overall. Seevers 84 earned him a tie for 13th place.
York head coach Dan Malleck said that Seevers played some good golf in between a ragged start and finish.
“Ryan and Marley were both pretty happy with their ball striking but felt that they let a lot get away with their shots around the greens,” Malleck commented. “Ryan's score was actually pretty amazing considering that he started the day with a quadruple bogey and finished with two doubles. He played some very good golf in between.”
Along with Seevers and Jensen, Emmanuel Jensen fired an 89 and Andrew Sahling a 94 to round out the Dukes scoring.
The top score of the day belonged to Lincoln Southwest’s Geran Sander with a 77 and Cayden Wynn from LSW with a 78. They were the only two golfers in the 70’s in the tournament.
“The weather was extremely nasty so everybody on every team made some big numbers but we really need work on our short game,” Malleck said.
York will host their invite at the York Country Club on Thursday, April 15 starting at 9 a.m.
Team scoring-1.Lincoln Southwest 326; 2.Grand Island 331; 3.Norfolk 344; 4.Kearney 347; 5.York 355; 6.McCool 363; 7.Fremont 364; 8.Kearney JV 366; 9T.Columbus 368; 9T.Cozad 368; 11.North Platte 379; 12.Hastings 381; 13.Minden 384; 14.Holdrege 403; 15.Lexington 442.