Dukes 4-1 record good for Silver Bracket championship

YORK-A total of eight teams were in action on Saturday as York hosted a Dual Tournament Invite at York High School.
The Class C No. 1 Central City Bison won the Gold Bracket over Class A No. 7 Papillion La-Vista South.
York, Central City, Papillion La-Vista and Omaha Concordia were all in pool B and the Dukes, Bison and the Titans all split action between each other and all three teams defeated Omaha Concordia to post a 3-1 record in pool play.
Both Central City and Papillion La-Vista advanced to the Gold bracket, while the Dukes won the Silver Bracket defeating Fairbury 66-18 in the championship match. The Dukes also defeated the Omaha Westside Warriors 57-20 in the semifinals of the Silver Bracket.
Central City defeated Northwest 48-36 and PLVS defeated Omaha Burke 52-30 to earn their spot in the Gold bracket title match.
“We went 4-1 on the day with wins over Class C N0. 1 ranked Central City, Omaha Westside, Fairbury and Omaha Concordia/DC West. The Dukes were led by seniors Kobe Lyons, Kaleb Eliker, Thomas Ivey and Chase Cotton who all went 5-0 on the day,” commented York head coach Brett Mauler. “Seniors Kaden Lyons, Jesus Rodriguez and Duke freshman Seth Erickson all went 4-1.”
York senior Thomas Ivey was voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the Meet as he defeated Cam Ralston of PLVS by pin fall in 2:29 and he posted a pin of Omaha Westside’s Aden G. Hargis in 3:14. Ivey also added to his win total with open weight class wins.
The Dukes Kobe Lyons, rated as he No. 1 wrestler in Class B at 160 pounds by NE Wrestle defeated William Ludacka of Omaha Concordia in 1:19; Central City’s Bryce Sutton in 1:13 and Omaha Westside’s Tavian Thomas by pin in 27 seconds.
Another senior, Kaleb Eliker at 126 picked up wins over Omaha Concordia’s Jack Hartman; Cameron Gable of PLVS and Brandon Fye of Central City. He also earned wins with two open weight classes.
Wrestling at 195, Chase Cotton also posted a 5-0 mark. The senior picked up a win over Owen Smith of PLVS; he posted a 10 second pin over Central City’s Logan Rohloff and in the championship round he needed just 1:42 to put away Fairbury’s Domenic Hyson.
“We did a good job of trying to create action all day and our effort from freshmen like Franklin Musungay, Hudson Holoch, Morgan Collingham and Erickson was as good as I could ever ask for,” said Mauler. “I thought Thomas Ivey looked especially tough at 132 as did every other coach as he earned the Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament award. Franklin was giving up 12 pounds all day. Kid has so much potential and works so hard. He will turn into a good wrestler for the program for sure.”
