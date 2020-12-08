Dukes 4-1 record good for Silver Bracket championship

YORK-A total of eight teams were in action on Saturday as York hosted a Dual Tournament Invite at York High School.

The Class C No. 1 Central City Bison won the Gold Bracket over Class A No. 7 Papillion La-Vista South.

York, Central City, Papillion La-Vista and Omaha Concordia were all in pool B and the Dukes, Bison and the Titans all split action between each other and all three teams defeated Omaha Concordia to post a 3-1 record in pool play.

Both Central City and Papillion La-Vista advanced to the Gold bracket, while the Dukes won the Silver Bracket defeating Fairbury 66-18 in the championship match. The Dukes also defeated the Omaha Westside Warriors 57-20 in the semifinals of the Silver Bracket.

Central City defeated Northwest 48-36 and PLVS defeated Omaha Burke 52-30 to earn their spot in the Gold bracket title match.

“We went 4-1 on the day with wins over Class C N0. 1 ranked Central City, Omaha Westside, Fairbury and Omaha Concordia/DC West. The Dukes were led by seniors Kobe Lyons, Kaleb Eliker, Thomas Ivey and Chase Cotton who all went 5-0 on the day,” commented York head coach Brett Mauler. “Seniors Kaden Lyons, Jesus Rodriguez and Duke freshman Seth Erickson all went 4-1.”

