Dukes 4-1 record at UNK gets them fifth place

KEARNEY – A total of 14 teams gathered at the Kearney Nebraska Fairgrounds on Friday for the annual UNK dual invite.

The field included teams from Kansas in Augusta and Norton Community; Wyoming was represented by Central Wyoming and also a team from Sedgwick County/Fleming out of Colorado.

From Nebraska, Broken Bow, the No. 1 team in Class C, was not able to attend. Making the trip to Kearney from Class A, No. 1 Millard South and No. 6 Columbus, while in Class B it was Minden, No. 8 in duals, and York at No. 10 in duals according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings.

York went 4-1 and defeated Minden 40-23 for fifth place.

“I thought the kids were able to wrestle well for the most part and also showed on the things we still need to improve on for the last few weeks of the season,” head coach Ryan Johnson said. “I thought our kids finished the day really strong after a tough dual against Columbus. This is the end of our dual competitions and we finished the season with a 12-3 dual record. Excellent job by this team to win 12 duals this season and compete against great competition.”

The team title went to Millard South as they defeated Augusta out of Kansas 61-13 and third went to Kearney which took down Columbus 35-30.

York defeated Wahoo in the first round 48-29; won a 45-30 decision over Amherst; was defeated by Columbus 48-24 and in the consolation bracket picked up the 48-22 win over the Kearney JV.

The Dukes had two wrestlers go unscathed during action on Friday as 182-pounder Seth Erickson, rated No. 4 in Class B, improved to 30-0 with a 5-0 mark. He won his first two matches in 40 and 49 seconds and his third time on the mat pinned his opponent in 1:44. His longest match was in the fifth place battle with Minden’s Braxton Janda and that was 2:39.

Also with a perfect 5-0 mark was sophomore Brooks Loosvelt as he improved to 32-7. Loosvelt defeated Minden’s Jon Brais in the fifth place match 4-0.

Four wrestlers came away with 4-1 records. At 106 pounds Ty Erickson improved to 24-10; Dylan Bower at 170 upped his season record to 18-15; at 195 sophomore Keagyn Linden is 23-8 and at 285 senior Kadence Velde went 4-1 and is 20-6.

Three grapplers went 3-2: Isaac Ciro at 113 (19-14), Hudson Holoch at 138 (28-10) and Emmett Hoffman at 152 (8-8).

The Dukes will be in Seward next Saturday for the Central Conference tournament hosted by the Seward Bluejays.