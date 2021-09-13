Dukes 2-1, third at Bishop Neumann volleyball invite

Bishop Neumann roared back, scoring the next eight points – the final two on consecutive McGuigan aces – to take a 16-10 lead.

York answered with a 4-0 run of its own and cut the deficit to just two. The teams traded points until Neumann led the set 21-20, but the Cavaliers scored four of the final five points and clinched a 25-21 win on McGuigan’s third ace of the set.

In the decisive third set, York scored six of the first eight points and built an early lead. Scheierman hammered three kills in the early run, while Ava Ziemba added an ace.

Again Bishop Neumann responded, cutting the deficit to 9-8 on a kill from Julia Ingwersen. Melanie Driewer answered with a kill to kickstart a 3-0 York run as the Dukes built the lead back up to four.

After the two teams traded points, Scheierman crushed her fourth kill of the third set. Junior Rylyn Cast followed with a kill of her own, and Ziemba hammered back-to-back aces. Suddenly, York had broken off a 4-0 run and the Dukes’ lead ballooned to 17-10.

Once more, the Cavaliers fought back, rattling off three straight points and cutting the deficit to four. The two teams traded points before Bishop Neumann went on a 4-0 run to tie the set at 19 apiece.