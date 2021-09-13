Dukes 2-1, third at Bishop Neumann volleyball invite

WAHOO – The York volleyball team hit the road for Saturday’s Bishop Neumann Invite looking to rebound after consecutive losses to Aurora and Columbus Lakeview earlier in the month. The Dukes did just that, going 2-1 on the day to finish in third place.
York downed host Bishop Neumann in three sets to open the day but dropped to the third-place match after losing to Bennington. The Dukes rebounded to sweep Beatrice to finish third and close the tournament on a positive note.
York 2, Bishop Neumann 1
The Dukes roared out of the gate against the host Cavaliers, racing out to a 21-7 lead and appearing on the verge of a blowout. However, Bishop Neumann – which entered the day 4-3 and won their final two matches Saturday – battled back.
After a Libby Troester ace extended York’s lead to 23-8, Bishop Neumann rattled off six consecutive points and cut the deficit to 23-14.
York senior Masa Scheierman ended the run with her third kill of the opening set, but the Cavaliers responded.
With their backs against the wall, Bishop Neumann fought off three straight set points before the Dukes’ Brynn Hirschfeld blocked a Caitlin McGuigan shot attempt to clinch a 25-17 win for York in the opening set.
Despite trailing in the match, the Cavaliers entered the second set with some momentum after scoring 10 of the final 14 points in the opening set. Bishop Neumann took an early 5-2 lead in the second, but York battled back and took a 10-8 lead on a Hirschfeld service ace.
Bishop Neumann roared back, scoring the next eight points – the final two on consecutive McGuigan aces – to take a 16-10 lead.
York answered with a 4-0 run of its own and cut the deficit to just two. The teams traded points until Neumann led the set 21-20, but the Cavaliers scored four of the final five points and clinched a 25-21 win on McGuigan’s third ace of the set.
In the decisive third set, York scored six of the first eight points and built an early lead. Scheierman hammered three kills in the early run, while Ava Ziemba added an ace.
Again Bishop Neumann responded, cutting the deficit to 9-8 on a kill from Julia Ingwersen. Melanie Driewer answered with a kill to kickstart a 3-0 York run as the Dukes built the lead back up to four.
After the two teams traded points, Scheierman crushed her fourth kill of the third set. Junior Rylyn Cast followed with a kill of her own, and Ziemba hammered back-to-back aces. Suddenly, York had broken off a 4-0 run and the Dukes’ lead ballooned to 17-10.
Once more, the Cavaliers fought back, rattling off three straight points and cutting the deficit to four. The two teams traded points before Bishop Neumann went on a 4-0 run to tie the set at 19 apiece.
With the match hanging in the balance, Scheierman stepped up with another kill to stop the Cavaliers run, her sixth kill of the set. York took the next point to build a two-point lead. After Bishop Neumann took the next two points and tied the set at 22, Ziemba crushed her first kill of the match and gave York a 23-22 lead.
Senior Destiny Shepherd stepped to the service line and made up for two previous service errors with a crucial ace, giving the Dukes a two-point lead and forcing match point. Scheierman, a South Dakota State commit, then hammered her seventh kill of the decisive set to finally put the Cavaliers away.
“I was very happy the way we came out and attacked the first match,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “I feel like we played as well in those three sets as we have played all year long. Our passing and defense were solid, and our serving was sharp. We knew we had to stay clean and be aggressive as they are a very athletic team and we did just that.”
Scheierman hammered seven of her team-high 17 kills in the third set, while Driewer notched six and Cast and senior Elsa Dick had two kills apiece.
Ziemba crushed half of York’s six aces and added a kill and a block. Hirschfeld led the Dukes in digs (14) and assists (12) to pair with a kill, an ace and a block.
Bennington 2, York 0
After a hard-fought win against Bishop Neumann, York couldn’t handle Bennington in its second match of the day as the Badgers collected a 25-19, 25-17 sweep.
”Bennington played very well and we got sloppy,” Ericson said. “We were scrambling to save balls and were not able to slow down their attack. We had very little turnaround time from the first round win and we needed to refocus quickly which we didn't.”
Scheierman hammered a team-high 12 kills for York in the loss, followed by four from Ziemba and two apiece from Hirschfeld and Driewer. Scheierman also tallied the lone ace for the Dukes.
Junior Josie Loosvelt recorded a team-high seven digs, while Hirschfeld and Troester followed with six apiece. Hirschfeld and Troester each notched 10 of York’s 22 assists for the match.
York 2, Beatrice 0
The loss dropped York into the third-place match against Beatrice, while Bennington moved on to the championship match, where it swept Gross Catholic. The Dukes and Orangemen split two matches last fall, but York took the upper hand in the 2021 season series with a two-set sweep.
“Beatrice is a subdistrict opponent which we were ready to rebound against,” Ericson said. “The girls wanted to come out and make a statement the first match we faced them this year. I was proud of their mental determination.”
York buried Beatrice early, taking the first set 25-9 before slamming the door with a 25-18 win in the second set. Scheierman hammered a team-high 12 kills while the Dukes held Beatrice to 12 kills as a team.
Cast crushed seven kills, while Ziemba notched four and Hirschfeld added three.
Ziemba fired three of York’s seven aces in the win and finished with six aces for the tournament. Loosvelt added two aces of her own, while Shepherd and Troester had one apiece.
At the net, Cast had two blocks while Hirschfeld and Scheierman each had one. Loosvelt led the Dukes with seven digs and Shepherd added five.
Troester logged a team-high 15 assists followed by nine from Hirschfeld.
“We served the best we have all year and were the more aggressive team,” Ericson said. “This is how we need to take on each game which we are capable of doing when we lock in. It was great to get some girls playing time, but more important to develop some confidence in some of our other hitters.”
The Dukes return to action Tuesday with a road trip to Holdrege before a trip to Gothenburg for the two-day Gothenburg Invite this weekend.
To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.