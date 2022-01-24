Duke wrestlers finish 15th at UNK Invitational

KEARNEY – The start of the day on Friday looked promising for the Dukes as they opened the UNK Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with a 39-33 win over the Class A Gretna Dragons.

Next up for York was Norton Community out of Kansas which got past the York team 36-27, followed by a 61-18 loss to the Kearney Bearcats.

York dropped a 45-30 decision to the Kearney JV before topping off the day with a 48-21 win over the Kearney Catholic Stars.

Class A No. 1 Millard South defeated Class B No. 6 Broken Bow 46-27 in the championship dual.

Kearney was third, No. 5 Class A Columbus took fourth and fifth place went to Augusta High School from Augusta, Kansas.

The best Duke record of the day went to 182 pound freshman Keagyn Linden who was 5-0 with three pins and two wins by forfeit. Linden pinned Gretna’s Noah Ference in one of his two matches at 195 in 2:45, Kearney JV Payton Rethorst in 1:28 and Norton Community’s Logan Willour in 2:35.

York’s Seth Erickson posted a 5-1 mark at 170 pounds with pins in three of his five wins, the other two coming via forfeit. One of his forfeit wins came at 195 pounds.