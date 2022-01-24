Duke wrestlers finish 15th at UNK Invitational

KEARNEY – The start of the day on Friday looked promising for the Dukes as they opened the UNK Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with a 39-33 win over the Class A Gretna Dragons.
Next up for York was Norton Community out of Kansas which got past the York team 36-27, followed by a 61-18 loss to the Kearney Bearcats.
York dropped a 45-30 decision to the Kearney JV before topping off the day with a 48-21 win over the Kearney Catholic Stars.
Class A No. 1 Millard South defeated Class B No. 6 Broken Bow 46-27 in the championship dual.
Kearney was third, No. 5 Class A Columbus took fourth and fifth place went to Augusta High School from Augusta, Kansas.
The best Duke record of the day went to 182 pound freshman Keagyn Linden who was 5-0 with three pins and two wins by forfeit. Linden pinned Gretna’s Noah Ference in one of his two matches at 195 in 2:45, Kearney JV Payton Rethorst in 1:28 and Norton Community’s Logan Willour in 2:35.
York’s Seth Erickson posted a 5-1 mark at 170 pounds with pins in three of his five wins, the other two coming via forfeit. One of his forfeit wins came at 195 pounds.
At 120 pounds, Hudson Holoch went 3-1 with three pins, his only loss a close 5-4 decision to Clay Rasmussen of Kearney Catholic.
At 285, junior Kadence Velde went 3-2 with one win via forfeit. Both of his losses were close decisions of 2-1 and 5-3.
Dakota Brown went 3-2 at 138 and Dylan Bower was 2-2 at 160 pounds.
York will travel to Geneva on Friday night to take on the Fillmore Central Panthers in dual action and will be at Columbus Lakeview on Saturday for the Central Conference meet.