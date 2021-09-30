Duke volleyball splits with Seward, Beatrice

A Ziemba ace and Scheierman kill helped York to an early 3-2 lead in the second set. Beatrice responded by taking three of the next four points to reclaim the lead before York answered right back with a 3-0 run of its own, capped by a Ziemba kill.

Beatrice then took the next four points, but a service error and a Driewer kill tied the set at nine.

After a York service error, Ziemba, Erwin and Scheierman crushed back-to-back-to-back kills as the Dukes opened up a 12-10 lead.

Beatrice responded with three of the next four points before an Erwin kill and Libby Troester ace gave York a 15-13 lead. Scheierman added another kill two points later to extend the lead back to two points, but Beatrice rattled off seven of the next eight points to build a 21-17 lead.

Down by four, York battled back. Ziemba hammered a kill to end the Beatrice run, and Erwin followed that with a kill of her own. A York error gave Beatrice a 22-19 lead. It looked like the Orangemen might take the next point as well, but junior Mia Burke bumped the ball across the net on the third York touch and Beatrice couldn’t corral the ball as it bounced to the floor for a York point.