Duke volleyball splits with Seward, Beatrice

YORK – The York Dukes volleyball team welcomed Beatrice and Seward to town for their home tri Thursday evening. York split its two matches on the day, opening with a convincing two-set sweep of Beatrice but falling to the Bluejays in two sets to close the day.
York 2, Beatrice 0
Early kills from junior Kelly Erwin and senior Masa Scheierman helped York take a quick lead in the opening set. After a Beatrice error gave the Dukes a 4-3 lead, senior Ava Ziemba crushed a kill and junior Josie Loosvelt followed with a service ace to extend the lead to three points.
Ziemba whacked another kill three points later, but Beatrice responded with consecutive kills to cut the deficit to two. After a net violation, Ziemba smashed two kills in the next three points as the Dukes built their lead to 11-7.
Beatrice took three of the next four points, but junior Rylyn Cast ended the miniature run with a kill and Scheierman blasted an ace. Beatrice responded with a kill, but senior Melanie Driewer and Scheierman answered with back-to-back kills to extend the York lead to five.
After a York net violation, Ziemba hammered her fifth kill of the opening set to give York a 17-12 lead. The two teams traded points before Scheierman crushed a kill, forcing Beatrice to call a timeout down 19-13.
York took the first point after the timeout and Erwin added another kill before Scheierman took over. The South Dakota State commit closed the set with four consecutive kills, powering the Dukes to a 25-13 win in the opening set.
A Ziemba ace and Scheierman kill helped York to an early 3-2 lead in the second set. Beatrice responded by taking three of the next four points to reclaim the lead before York answered right back with a 3-0 run of its own, capped by a Ziemba kill.
Beatrice then took the next four points, but a service error and a Driewer kill tied the set at nine.
After a York service error, Ziemba, Erwin and Scheierman crushed back-to-back-to-back kills as the Dukes opened up a 12-10 lead.
Beatrice responded with three of the next four points before an Erwin kill and Libby Troester ace gave York a 15-13 lead. Scheierman added another kill two points later to extend the lead back to two points, but Beatrice rattled off seven of the next eight points to build a 21-17 lead.
Down by four, York battled back. Ziemba hammered a kill to end the Beatrice run, and Erwin followed that with a kill of her own. A York error gave Beatrice a 22-19 lead. It looked like the Orangemen might take the next point as well, but junior Mia Burke bumped the ball across the net on the third York touch and Beatrice couldn’t corral the ball as it bounced to the floor for a York point.
Instead of facing a 23-19 deficit, York trailed by just one. The Dukes took advantage, using three Scheierman kills and a pair of Beatrice errors to score the final six points of the set.
With the fast finish to win the set, York broke out the brooms and dispatched Beatrice 25-13, 25-22.
Scheierman unofficially led the Dukes with 13 kills in the opening match, while Ziemba hammered eight, Erwin smashed five and Driewer added two.
At the service line, Scheierman, Ziemba, Loosvelt and Troester all crushed one ace apiece, while Ziemba and Erwin teamed up for the Dukes’ lone block.
Seward 2, York 0
The Bluejays shot out of the gate, taking five of the first six points in the opening set before Scheierman responded with two kills in the next three points to spark a York rally as the Dukes closed the gap to 5-6.
Seward answered with a 4-0 run, forcing a York timeout as the Bluejays opened a 12-6 lead. The Dukes answered by rattling off four straight points of their own to climb back into the set. After a Driewer kill cut the Seward lead to 13-12, the Bluejays scored the set’s next four points to build the lead back up to five.
A Scheierman kill and Ziemba ace sparked a 3-0 York run, but Seward answered right back with three straight points. Scheierman notched another kill to cut the deficit to 20-16, but the Bluejays took five of the final seven points in the set to roll to a 25-18 win.
In the second set, Scheierman crushed an early kill to tie the set at one before Seward rattled off five of the next six points.
Senior Brynn Hirschfeld hammered a kill to stop the run, but the Bluejays responded by taking three of the next four points. Hirschfeld and Ziemba whacked back-to-back kills to cut the deficit to 9-6, but Seward responded with a 7-5 run.
Scheierman crushed a kill to cut the Seward lead to 16-12 and Driewer answered a Seward point with a kill of her own, but the Dukes just couldn’t spark a significant run.
The Bluejays answered back with three of the next four points before a net violation and Destiny Shepherd ace cut the deficit to 20-16. Scheierman hammered two more kills down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough as Seward answered every York point and held off the Dukes for a 25-20 win to complete the sweep.
Scheierman unofficially led the Dukes with seven kills in the loss, while Driewer added three and Hirschfeld notched two. At the service line, Loosvelt, Ziemba and Shepherd all crushed one ace apiece for York.
The Dukes return to action Saturday at the Raymond Central invite.
