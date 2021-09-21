Duke volleyball hops from Gothenburg to Malcolm in a single bound

MALCOLM – After returning from a long weekend of volleyball in Gothenburg, the York Dukes were right back at it Monday night at the Malcolm Tri.
York finished up nine games in six days with a 25-20, 25-14 win over the Palmyra Panthers and a 2-0 win over the host Clippers by scores of 25-23 and 25-11.
York will get some much needed time off as they will not hit the court competitively until Tuesday, September 28 when they host the Crete Cardinals.
York 2, Malcolm 0
York smacked 24 team kills as senior Masa Scheierman continued her torrid hitting with 16 kills on 22 of 26 swings. York hit .250 as a team. Senior Ava Ziemba added three winners and she had the team’s only two ace serves.
Ziemba had two blocks and Scheierman and Kelly Erwin one each.
Senior Destiny Shepherd led the team with seven digs and senior setter Brynn Hirschfeld set the all-time career record at York High School for set assists when she finished with 18.
York 2, Palmyra 0
After a competitive first set the Dukes capped their long week of volleyball with a 25-14 win for the 2-0 sweep of the Palmyra Panthers they have been looking for. Scheierman led the way with 10 kills, but Ziemba and Kelly Erwin each added five and a total of seven girls scored on the attack.
Rylyn Cast had two ace serves, Ziemba added two blocks and Josie Loosvelt led the way in digs with eight. Scheierman chipped in seven more.
Hirschfeld added 17 assists to her growing school record.
York hammered 27 team kills in the win as they got the balance at the net.
The Panthers who were ranked in Class C2 as late as last week were led by junior Maddie Busch with six kills on 17 of 19 swings. Palmyra had 19 team kills in the loss.
As a team the Panthers had three aces serves, 26 digs led by Lillian Parolek with eight and 17 set assists from junior Libbie Ball.