Duke volleyball hops from Gothenburg to Malcolm in a single bound

MALCOLM – After returning from a long weekend of volleyball in Gothenburg, the York Dukes were right back at it Monday night at the Malcolm Tri.

York finished up nine games in six days with a 25-20, 25-14 win over the Palmyra Panthers and a 2-0 win over the host Clippers by scores of 25-23 and 25-11.

York will get some much needed time off as they will not hit the court competitively until Tuesday, September 28 when they host the Crete Cardinals.

York 2, Malcolm 0

York smacked 24 team kills as senior Masa Scheierman continued her torrid hitting with 16 kills on 22 of 26 swings. York hit .250 as a team. Senior Ava Ziemba added three winners and she had the team’s only two ace serves.

Ziemba had two blocks and Scheierman and Kelly Erwin one each.

Senior Destiny Shepherd led the team with seven digs and senior setter Brynn Hirschfeld set the all-time career record at York High School for set assists when she finished with 18.

York 2, Palmyra 0