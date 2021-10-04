Duke volleyball flawless in three matches Saturday

RAYMOND – After splitting a pair of matches at Thursday’s home tri, the York Dukes volleyball team went a perfect 3-0 at Saturday’s Raymond Central Invite to win the event. York, which went 5-1 on the week, avenged Thursday’s loss to Seward by sweeping the Bluejays in the championship game.
York 2, Crete 0
The Dukes made quick work of the Crete in their opening match, using an early 8-0 run to turn a 7-5 deficit into a 13-7 lead in the opening set. York led 20-14 late after a Josie Loosvelt ace, but a 4-0 Crete run cut the lead to 21-19 before the Dukes held on down the stretch in a 25-22 win.
York opened the second set on a 9-3 run and led by as much as 16-8 before Crete made things interesting late. However, after the Cardinals had cut the deficit to 22-19, the Dukes took the next three points to slam the door and complete the sweep with a 25-19 win.
Senior Masa Scheierman hammered a team-high nine kills in the win, while senior Ava Ziemba and juniors Rylyn Cast and Kelly Erwin all added three kills apiece. Senior Brynn Hirschfeld and junior Libby Troester also recorded a kill each.
Senior Destiny Shepherd crushed a team-high two aces, while Ziemba and Loosvelt each had one.
Ziemba dominated the Cardinals at the net, recording each of the Dukes’ four blocks – two solo blocks and two combined blocks with Erwin.
Loosvelt tallied a team-high 10 digs for York, while Hirschfeld collected 13 of the team’s 20 assists.
York 2, Raymond Central 1
The Dukes advanced to face the host Mustangs in the next match, where Raymond Central took the first set 25-17. York roared back with a 25-14 win to force a decisive third set, which it won 25-22 to advance to the championship match.
Scheierman hammered a match-high 17 kills, while Ziemba and junior Mia Burke added four apiece. Cast and Erwin each whacked three kills, senior Melanie Dreiwer notched two and Hirschfeld added one.
At the service line, Shepherd crushed a match-high three aces and Scheierman tallied one.
York annihilated Raymond Central on the net with an 8-2 advantage in blocks. Ziemba and Scheierman each had four blocks, while Cast stuffed three, Hirschfeld added two and Erwin notched one.
Loosvelt recorded 13 digs for York, followed by seven apiece from Scheierman, Hirschfeld and Shepherd and five from Ziemba. Hirschfeld also recorded a team-high 19 assists for the Dukes in the win.
York 2, Seward 0
In the championship match, York faced Seward, which had won in two sets when the two teams played Thursday at the York tri. This time, the Dukes flipped the script and broke out the brooms in a 25-22, 25-23 sweep to clinch the invite title.
Scheierman dominated the Bluejays, hammering 21 kills in the sweep. Ziemba added another five kills, while Driewer notched three and Cast and Erwin added one apiece.
Shepherd crushed two aces in the championship match. Loosvelt tallied the Dukes’ third ace.
At the net, Ziemba, Scheierman, Driewer, Cast and Erwin all recorded one block apiece. Scheierman notched a team-high eight digs, while Hirschfeld posted a team-high 14 assists.
York finished the day 3-0 and improved to 16-7 on the year. Scheierman led the Dukes with 47 kills over three matches. Ziemba followed with 12, while Erwin and Cast each added seven, Driewer tallied five and Burke recorded four.
Shepherd crushed a team-high seven aces across the day’s three matches, while Ziemba stuffed nine shots and averaged three blocks per match. Hirschfeld added to her growing career assists record with another 46 on Saturday and is up to 1,595 for her career.
The Dukes return to action Tuesday, when they hit the road to take on 12-7 Adams Central.
