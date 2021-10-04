Duke volleyball flawless in three matches Saturday

RAYMOND – After splitting a pair of matches at Thursday’s home tri, the York Dukes volleyball team went a perfect 3-0 at Saturday’s Raymond Central Invite to win the event. York, which went 5-1 on the week, avenged Thursday’s loss to Seward by sweeping the Bluejays in the championship game.

York 2, Crete 0

The Dukes made quick work of the Crete in their opening match, using an early 8-0 run to turn a 7-5 deficit into a 13-7 lead in the opening set. York led 20-14 late after a Josie Loosvelt ace, but a 4-0 Crete run cut the lead to 21-19 before the Dukes held on down the stretch in a 25-22 win.

York opened the second set on a 9-3 run and led by as much as 16-8 before Crete made things interesting late. However, after the Cardinals had cut the deficit to 22-19, the Dukes took the next three points to slam the door and complete the sweep with a 25-19 win.

Senior Masa Scheierman hammered a team-high nine kills in the win, while senior Ava Ziemba and juniors Rylyn Cast and Kelly Erwin all added three kills apiece. Senior Brynn Hirschfeld and junior Libby Troester also recorded a kill each.

Senior Destiny Shepherd crushed a team-high two aces, while Ziemba and Loosvelt each had one.