Duke volleyball embraced the journey

YORK – Over the course of any season, coaches will have the tendency to look back and wonder; what-if?

What if we didn’t have that injury, what if we would have been healthy and the list of questions will more than likely be different for every team.

The York Duke volleyball team started out the season 8-1 and then faced a meat grinder schedule at the Gothenburg Classic in mid-September where they posted a 3-3 record with wins over St. Paul, Chadron and Ogallala. Losses were to Gothenburg, Minden and Kearney Catholic. The latter three teams went on to make the Class C2 final eight field at state in Lincoln.

York finished the season with a record of 23-11 and made the district final before a loss to Northwest ended their year.

The Dukes’ season resume’ earned them a final No. 10 ranking in the Omaha World-Herald.

First year head coach Kelby Phillips went through a learning process as did the team facing the ups and the downs of a two-month season.

“I've gotten to learn so much this first year. There's so much more than just coaching volleyball--which you think you know until you actually get to experience it,” said Phillips. “Having gone through everything now, I have different ideas on summer plans, our youth program, and how/what to delegate. It's about all the little things that may seem trivial at the time, but can really make an impact.”

York had strong senior leadership throughout the season with seven girls playing in their final year as Dukes. Josie Loosvelt, Dannika Lamberty, Morgan Driewer, Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast, Kelly Erwin and Libby Troester all took a part of the leadership role and were instrumental in the team’s success.

“This team was led by a group of seniors that were determined to leave behind a culture of unity. Everyone contributed in their own way. A couple seniors played major roles last year so their composure in big moments was valuable,” Phillips stated. “Defensively this group battled and we had two undersized middles Rylyn and Dannika that worked their tails off. Dannika led the team's hitting percentage this season and Rylyn led the team in blocks, followed by Kelly who could also be a threat offensively.”

Senior Josie Loosvelt just last week inked her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career next fall at Chadron State College.

“Josie was able to break 1,000 career digs this year and Libby 1,000 career assists,” explained Phillips. “Morgan provided consistency in everything that she did. I'm proud of how she stepped up and shifted roles to help her team.

“It was unfortunate how the season ended, but that's adversity and this group battled through their fair share this season. We had a successful start to the season, beating Aurora at home was a big match for us and winning the Bishop Neumann tournament had us headed in the right direction,” Phillips said. “After losing one of our starters to an ACL injury, everyone stepped up to fill roles and we continued to fight to make this a great season. After winning a close match at Seward, everyone was feeling confident.”

Injuries to Reese Hirschfeld with an ACL and sophomore hitter Cynley Wilkinson (ankle) slowed the Dukes late in the season. Both Hirschfeld and Wilkinson will be key returners to the 2023 team as will sophomore Chloe Koch and a group of reserves who will step up and fill roles opened by graduation.

Phillips touched on some of the team’s needs and what the girls will be doing in the off-season to improve their skills.

“Serve and pass is always a crucial part of the game. We need to continue to get touches. We will also be a little inexperienced at the net; we will need to fill some big roles and improve our blocking,” Phillips explained. “Looking at camps and the focus on open gyms will be different from last year based on what we have moving up. There will also be some major leadership roles to fill and I look forward to watching that develop.”

“Sometimes it's hard to remember the successes when things don't play out how you wanted them to. I got to work with some really amazing young women. Although some of them I will only have had for one season, they made this experience what it was,” added Phillips. “I will cherish the memories and relationships built this season and I can't wait to watch them continue to grow. I look forward to what's to come!”