CENTRAL CITY – The York track and field teams returned to action Friday afternoon in Central City, where they battled the field at the Bison’s host invite. The boys team race went to Waverly with 135 points and Northwest with 106 in second place, while the two schools tied for first on the girls side with 147 points apiece.

The Dukes placed eighth in the boys race with 22 points and the girls finished fourth with 45.

Boys

Colin Pinneo turned in the best finish for the York boys in the 3200, which he ran in 10:29.68 to claim silver. Teammate Gabe Zarraga timed in at 10:37.90 and placed fifth, while Pinneo also scored with a fourth-place finish in the 1600 (4:53.36).

Jude Collingham earned bronze in the shot put with a hurl of 47-2 and Brayden Wegrzyn rounded out the York scoring with a fifth-place finish in the pole vault after clearing 12-6.

Girls

The Dukes put up 17 of their 45 points in the shot put, where seniors Kelly Erwin, Addison Cotton and Lauryn Haggadone all scored. Erwin hurled a 38-5½ to win the event by about a foot, while Cotton secured bronze with her toss of 36-5½ and Haggadone placed sixth with a distance of 34-6½.

Emory Conrad added another Dukes event title in the 1600, which she ran in 6:00.58 to take gold.

Lainey Portwine timed in at 50.06 seconds in the 300 hurdles to win silver, while Cailey Faust clocked in at 2:34.88 in the 800 to finish fourth.

In the pole vault, Chloe Koch (9-6) and Morgan Driewer (8-6) placed fifth and sixth in the pole vault, respectively. The rest of York’s scoring came in the relays, as the 4x100 quartet of Lauren Hills, Koch, Cynley Wilkinson and Portwine placed sixth with a time of 54.04 and Koch, Faust, Hills and Portwine ran the 4x400 in four minutes, 46 seconds flat to finish fifth.

The Dukes return to the track Saturday when they host their annual Yowell invite at York High School.

Team Scores – Boys

1. Waverly (WAV), 135; 2. Northwest (NW), 106; 3. Platteview (PLA), 79; 4. Lakeview (LAK), 62; 5. Central City (CC), 50; 6. St. Paul (SP), 48; 7. Scotus Central Catholic (SCO), 25; 8. York 22

Team Scores – Girls

T-1. Northwest (NW), 147; T-1. Waverly (WAV), 147; 3. Platteview (PLA), 71; 4. York 45; 5. Lakeview (LAK) 44; 6. Scotus Central Catholic (SCO), 26; 7. St. Paul (SP), 24; 8. Central City (CC), 22

Event winners and York athletes who placed – Boys

100 – 1. Grant Schere, WAV, 10.68

200 – 1. Braxton Smith, WAV, 22.065

400 – 1. Daniel Kasparek, WAV, 50.05

800 – 1. Turner Halverson, LAK, 2:00.64

1600 – 1. Aaron Raszler, PLA, 4:49.37; 4. Colin Pinneo, YORK, 4:53.36

3200 – 1. Aaron Raszler, PLA, 10:23.28; 2. Colin Pinneo, YORK, 10:29.68; 5. Gabe Zarraga, YORK, 10:37.90

110 Hurdles – 1. Tyler Carroll, CC, 14.15

300 Hurdles – 1. Tyler Carroll, CC, 40.99

4x100 – 1. WAV (Preston Harms, Daniel Kasparek, Austin Neddenreip, Grant Schere), 43.49

4x400 – 1. WAV (Braxton Smith, Daniel Kasparek, Drew Moser, AJ Heffelfinger), 3:28.94

4x800 – 1. WAV (AJ Heffelfinger, Barrett Mayfield, Kolton Juneman, Keaton Bowker), 8:39.88

High Jump – 1. Jaxon Adams, PLA, 5-2

Pole Vault – 1. Landon Scott, WAV, 14-0; 5. Brayden Wegrzyn, YORK, 12-6

Long Jump – 1. Chase Wiegert, NW, 20-11¾

Triple Jump – 1. Jonah Paulsen, SP, 44-2

Shot Put – 1. Landon Ternus, LAK, 54-3; 3. Jude Collingham, YORK, 47-2

Discus – 1. Luke Porter, SP, 152-5

Event winners and York athletes who placed – Girls

100 – 1. Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.06

200 – 1. Avyn Urbanski, NW, 25.25

400 – 1. Alonna Depalma, WAV, 1:01.39

800 – 1. Emma Steffenson, WAV, 2:24.86; 4. Cailey Faust, YORK, 2:34.88

1600 – 1. Emory Conrad, YORK, 6:00.58

3200 – 1. Olivia Chapman, NW, 12:51.27

100 Hurdles – 1. Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 15.33

300 Hurdles – 1. Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 49.45; 2. Lainey Portwine, YORK, 50.06

4x100 – 1. NW (Kyra Ray, Emma Harb, Brooke Starman, Avyn Urbanski), 50.91; 6. YORK (Lauren Hills, Chloe Koch, Cynley Wilkinson, Lainey Portwine), 54.04

4x400 – 1. WAV (Joslyn Rice, Emma Steffensen, Millie Waldo, Alonna Depalma), 4:23.33; 5. YORK (Chloe Koch, Cailey Faust, Lauren Hills, Lainey Portwine), 4:46.00

4x800 – 1. WAV (Blakeley Meyers, Lille Benes, Millie Waldo, Emma Steffensen), 10:14.92

High Jump – 1. Kate Roseland, PLA, 5-0

Pole Vault – 1. Amarae Krafka, NW, 11-0; 5. Chloe Koch, YORK, 9-6; 6. Morgan Driewer, YORK, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Kyra Bowen, SCO, 16-3

Triple Jump – 1. Mya Dubas, WAV, 34-2

Shot Put – 1. Kelly Erwin, YORK, 38-5½; 3. Addison Cotton, YORK, 36-5½; 6. Lauryn Haggadone, YORK, 34-6½

Discus – 1. Erinn Briggs, LAK, 123-0