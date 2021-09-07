Duke thinclads run in Yankton Trail Park

“Colin Pinneo was our top boy finisher. He ran strong over the last mile of the race, but did not put himself in a good position early and moved up too slowly throughout most of the race. It is a good learning experience for him. Gabe Zarraga competed hard and ran much better than he did last week. We really need everyone to step up on the guy's side in order to be competitive. We do not have a deep team, so everyone has to work hard and continue to improve.”