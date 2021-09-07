Duke thinclads run in Yankton Trail Park

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The York cross country team headed to Sioux Falls, S.D. over the weekend and competed in the Augustana Twilight meet held at Yankton Trail Park.
The event included a junior varsity section which was 4,000 meters for the boys and the girls; a high school section which was 5,000 meters; and a college race at 5,000 meters for the women and four miles (6,437 meters) for the men.
On the high school varsity side of the meet, York sophomore Kassidy Stuckey ran a time of 20:00.53 and that was good for 25th overall.
Also competing on the varsity side was Zoe Kreifels, a senior who was clocked at 23:00.73 and finished in 156th, along with senior Chloe Holmes who ran a 23:06.08 and crossed the line in 173rd.
The meet champion was Alea Hardie of O’Gorman with a time of 17:46.24. O’ Gorman High School also won the team title. The girl’s race featured 226 competitors.
York’s Colin Pinneo finished in 50th place in the boys race with a time of 17:29.61. Two other York runners also competed in the 5,000 meter race. They were Gabe Zarraga (18:09.69) for 92nd and James Bonde a senior who ran a 19:32.87 for 208th place.
The champion was Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche who came across in 15:34.67. A total of 295 runners competed.
The York girls’ junior varsity had 12 runners and as a team finished 11th place out of a total of 302 runners. Freshman Lainey Portwine was clocked at 17:21.91.
“Lainey Portwine finished seventh in the reserve race. She really finished the race strong moving up from in the fifties at the mid-point of the race into the top 10,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “I am really looking forward to watching her run her first 5k race in Aurora on Friday. She is going to continue to improve as the season goes on and the larger distances will favor her.”
The boy’s junior varsity race was won by Levi VanderLeest of Sioux Falls Christian. He was clocked at 13:56.85.
York senior Nick Conrad finished in 88th with a 16:01.57, while Trenton Ellis was 251st with a time of 17:45.89.
A total of 419 runners were in the boy’s junior varsity race.
“This meet is always one of the highlights of the year for our team. It is a great atmosphere and by far the largest meet and the toughest competition all season,” said Rasmussen. “I thought Kassidy Stuckey had a solid race. She moved into the top 20 but dropped back over the last quarter mile. She faced tough competition including the Class A state champion in both the 1600 and 3200 and the Class D State champion in the 1600 and 3200 last spring.”
“Colin Pinneo was our top boy finisher. He ran strong over the last mile of the race, but did not put himself in a good position early and moved up too slowly throughout most of the race. It is a good learning experience for him. Gabe Zarraga competed hard and ran much better than he did last week. We really need everyone to step up on the guy's side in order to be competitive. We do not have a deep team, so everyone has to work hard and continue to improve.”
The Dukes and the Fillmore Central Panthers will compete at the Aurora Cross Country Invite on Friday.
York Junior Varsity- Girls
63. Cailey Faust, JR., 18:26.46
74. Emory Conrad, SO., 18:36.28
119. Kiersten Portwine, SO., 19:16.84
142. Addison Cotton, JR., 19:35.03
183. Kelsey Arndt, FR., 20:22.25
184. Jessah Lincden, JR., 20:22.37
186. Atleigh Hirschfeld, JR., 20:25.66
187. Megan DeHart, JR., 20:27.11
191. Violet McLean, SR., 20:32.65
193. Emma Nolan, SR., 20:33.45
242. Raima Kreifels, SO., 21:40.98