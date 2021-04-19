Duke thinclads compete at the Central City Invitational

CENTRAL CITY – Top-10 success for York girls and boys was scattered across the results of Saturday’s track and field invite at Central City.

ACT testing and other conflicts held down Duke entries with only some 16 kids on the bus. Heat races on the track were all run as finals against the clock and throwers made just two attempts, also without a finals round.

“We were a little short-handed,” confirmed head coach Darrel Branz. “Since the track meet was originally scheduled for Friday, several students had other obligations; many took the ACT and were unable to make it. However, those that went did see success.”

He said James Bonde and Zoe Kreifels, “both ran well and placed in both the 3200 and 1600 run. Jami Hoblyn medaled in the shot and discus. Jami has been working very hard in the discus and her efforts have got her qualified for Nebraska Track and Field Festival in Papillion-LaVista on Tuesday April 20th. She will compete among other top discus throwers across the state.”

Happily, Branz said, “She will not be the only York track athlete there. Along with Jami; Colin Pinneo, Brynn Hirschfeld, Maddie Portwine and Kassidy Stuckey will go and compete. Brynn and Maddie will run the 1600 and Colin and Kassidy will run the 3200.