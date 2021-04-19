Duke thinclads compete at the Central City Invitational

CENTRAL CITY – Top-10 success for York girls and boys was scattered across the results of Saturday’s track and field invite at Central City.
ACT testing and other conflicts held down Duke entries with only some 16 kids on the bus. Heat races on the track were all run as finals against the clock and throwers made just two attempts, also without a finals round.
“We were a little short-handed,” confirmed head coach Darrel Branz. “Since the track meet was originally scheduled for Friday, several students had other obligations; many took the ACT and were unable to make it. However, those that went did see success.”
He said James Bonde and Zoe Kreifels, “both ran well and placed in both the 3200 and 1600 run. Jami Hoblyn medaled in the shot and discus. Jami has been working very hard in the discus and her efforts have got her qualified for Nebraska Track and Field Festival in Papillion-LaVista on Tuesday April 20th. She will compete among other top discus throwers across the state.”
Happily, Branz said, “She will not be the only York track athlete there. Along with Jami; Colin Pinneo, Brynn Hirschfeld, Maddie Portwine and Kassidy Stuckey will go and compete. Brynn and Maddie will run the 1600 and Colin and Kassidy will run the 3200.
“Melanie and Morgan Driewer did well too. They have both been staying late after practice and working on some of the basic mechanics of the pole vault; although they didn't record their personal bests today, they are making vaults more consistently and look much more comfortable down the runway.”
Indeed the leading result for the Dukes was Melanie Driewer who won the pole vault going 10-6 in windy conditions under sunless skies and persistent drizzle.
Morgan Driewer, cheered on lustily by Melanie all the while, went 9-0 and finished fourth.
Hoblyn sailed the discus 112-9, good for second, and took fourth in the shot with a put of 31-11 1/2. For Kreifels it was third in the open 3200 with a time of 13:24.44 and fifth in the 1600 at 6:26.64.
High jumper Rebecca Libich cleared 4-4 and landed seventh, the same placement Moriah Eikenhorst took in the long jump (14-2 ¼). Eikenhorst also cracked the list of top 10 finishes in the 100 where she ran 10th in 14.56.
For coach Branz’s boys a trio of seconds led the way, beginning with two from distance specialist Bonde. He ran the 1600-meter metric mile in 5:01.4 and covered the two-mile in 10:45.27.
Earning the third runner-up spot was Johnny Newman with a leap into the long jump sand of 19-8 ¼. Kirby Linhart was seventh (18-6 ½).
Linhart finished fourth in the triple-jump (39-5 ½) where Newman took seventh (38-2). Newman added finishes of eighth in both the 200 (24.26) and 400 (57.09) and Linhart was eighth in the 100 (11.96).
A top result was also delivered by Hudson Holoch with a vault of 9-6 that garnered fourth.
Girls team scores: 1. Waverly 181, 2. Northwest 114, 3. Battle Creek 92, 4. Lakeview 55, 5. Central City 38, 6. York 34.
Boys team scores: 1. Waverly 177, 2. Northwest 98, 3. Battle Creek 90, 4. Lakeview 86, 5. Central City 42, 6. York 31.
The Duke boys and girls host their annual flagship invitational, known universally as simply ‘The Yowell,’ beginning with field events at 10 a.m. Saturday.