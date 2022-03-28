Duke thinclad girls eighth at Fairbury T&F invite

FAIRBURY- The last time the York Dukes and the Elkhorn North Wolves were on the same track came last May when the Dukes edged the Wolves 63-62.5 for the Class B State Track and Field championship at Omaha Burke.

On Saturday, in brisk yet manageable conditions in Fairbury, Elkhorn North ran away and hid from the rest of the 13-team field as they racked up 110 points to second place Beatrice who finished with 79.

Third went to Seward with 59, fourth was Elkhorn with 50 and rounding out the top five was Superior with 46.

York had just one champion, two-time Class B champion Brynn Hirschfeld in the 1600 race, and finished with 36 points. That was good for eighth place.

Fillmore Central also competed in the meet and finished with six points earning 12th place.

Hirschfeld was out for a Saturday afternoon run as she won the 1600 by 12 seconds over Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin. Hirschfeld was clocked at 5:22.91 and Karmazin crossed in 5:34.15.

In the 3200, Karmazin edged York sophomore Kassidy Stuckey by just under four seconds, 11:52.60 to 11:56.46.

The Dukes picked up five points in the shot put. Kelly Erwin was credited with a throw of 34-3 ¾ while Addison Cotton grabbed the final point with a toss of 34-0 even.

In the other throwing event, senior Jami Hoblyn tossed the discus 111-02 for fourth place.

In the 4x400 relay, the team of Hirschfeld, Kiersten Portwine, Ashleigh Hills and Emory Conrad took fifth place with a time of 4:40.06.

York was third in the 4x800 as Stuckey made up three places her final lap and took third with a time of 10:44.14. The rest of the team members included, Cailey Faust, Portwine and Conrad.

In the pole vault, the Fillmore Central Panthers picked up four of their six points. Angelina Schademann cleared 9-6 and took fourth place, while defending 2021 Class B State Champion Melanie Driewer of York cleared 9-6 and took sixth place.

The Panthers other two points came in the 400 where Reyna Hafer was clocked at 1:06.25 to finish fifth.

Fillmore Central joins Cross County in Hebron on Thursday at the Thayer Central Invite and York will be back on the track Friday, April 1 at the Platteview Invite.

Team scoring-1.Elkhorn North 110, 2.Beatrice 79, 3.Seward 59, 4.Elkhorn 50, 5.Superior 46, 6.Lincoln Lutheran 39, 7.David City 38, 8.York 36, 9.Fairbury 33, 10.Sandy Creek 18, 11.Conestoga 8, 12.Fillmore Central 6, 13.Crete 5

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100-1.Morgan Mahoney, BEA 12.60

200-1.Morgan Mahoney, BEA 26.90

400-1.Madeline Swanson, BEA 1:04.00, 5.Reyna Hafer, FC 1:06.25

800-1.Sydney Stodden, E-N 2:25.44

1600-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 5:22.91

3200-1.Julia Karmazin, E-N 11:52.60, 2.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 11:56.46

100 H-1.Adrianna Rodencal, LL 15.20

300LH-1.Adrianna Rodencal, LL 46.32

4x100-1.Beatrice 51.93

4x400-1.Elkhorn North 4:10.29, 5.York 4:40.06

4x800-1.Beatrice 10:33.14, 3.York 10:44.14

High Jump-1.Kelsey Miller, SEW 5-4

Pole Vault-1.Savannah Bishop, E-N 10-6, 4.Angelina Schademann, FC 9-6, 6.Melanie Driewer, YRK 9-6

Long Jump-1.Ella Gardner, SUP 17-7

Discus-1.Shayla Meyer, SUP 139-10, 4.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 111-02

Shot Put-1.Shayla Meyer, SUP 37-3, 4.Kelly Erwin, YRK 34-3 ¾, 6.Addison Cotton, YRK 34-0

Triple Jump-1.Avery Couch, DC 36-8 3/4