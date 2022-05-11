Duke tennis topples Hastings on the road

HASTINGS – The York Dukes hit the road Tuesday for a tennis dual at Hastings. York grabbed early momentum with a pair of wins in doubles action and followed that up by winning five of six singles matches to secure a 7-2 victory over the Tigers.

“We started the doubles portion of the dual with a record of 2-1,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Mayah and Lily had a great comeback again to win 9-7 and vault us into the singles matches. We went 5-1 in those pairings with our lone loss being a close one with Ellie (Peterson) dropping an 8-6 decision.”

Peterson and Hallie Newman opened the dual on the right foot, taking down Cara Ansbach and Keira Erickson. Lily Nuss and Mayah Colle followed with a win of their own, as the juniors rallied to defeat Delaney Choate and Biancia Truong 9-7.

Hastings got on the board with a win in the third doubles match, where Lexi Benson and Lexie Schultz toppled the Dukes’ Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey 8-5.

Hallisey rebounded in singles play with an 8-0 shutout of Truong, while Colle also blanked her opponent to make it 4-1 York.

Dunham earned an 8-1 win, Newman improved to 15-12 on the year with an 8-4 victory. Nuss picked up the fifth singles point for the Dukes in an 8-5 decision, but Peterson couldn’t complete the sweep and dropped her match 8-6.

In junior varsity action, York won 16 of 19 matches with several of the victories coming in shutout fashion.

“This is day three of five in a row for some of the girls, so I was glad we brought some good energy on the road with us,” Miller said. “We are going to have to do it again tomorrow as we head to Crete to close out our dual season.”