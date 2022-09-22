Duke tennis tied for fifth at Waverly invite

LINCOLN – The York Dukes were one of eight teams to hit the courts at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln for the Waverly invite Thursday, where they finished tied with the host Vikings for fifth with 24 points.

Elkhorn North took home the team title with 43 points, edging the 37 points scored by Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt.

“There were a lot of quality teams out of the Metro at this meet and I thought that we got a very tough draw for pool play so I really wasn't that disappointed in our fifth-place finish,” head coach Dan Malleck said. “Ethan (Phinney) especially played at a very high level. He had four match points to take out a highly ranked kid from Elkhorn North but eventually fell in an overtime tie break. It was just a great match. Our doubles teams also showed solid improvement and Andrew (Van Gomple) was able to move his record to 19 - 6 on the year."

Phinney finished with a 2-2 mark at lead singles to place fifth, picking up an 8-1 win over Nebraska City and an 8-4 victory over Beatrice to end the day. The senior’s two losses came to Elkhorn North via tiebreaker and Skutt.

At lead doubles, Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar went 2-2 and placed fifth with a 9-7 win over Crete. Their other win came against Nebraska City 8-5.

Andrew Van Gomple added another fifth-place finish at second singles, rolling Crete 8-1 in the cross-pool match to finish 2-2. He lost a tight 8-6 match against Skutt and also fell to Elkhorn North but beat Nebraska City.

With an 8-4 win over Waverly at second doubles in cross-pool play, Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple notched the Dukes’ fourth fifth-place finish and also posted a 2-2 record with a pool play win over Nebraska City.