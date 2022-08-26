Duke tennis opens season with dual win at Waverly

WAVERLY – Buoyed by a doubles sweep, the York boys tennis team started the season on a positive note with a 6-3 dual victory against the Waverly Vikings.

"It was a good start for us on the road but we definitely have some things to work on, especially in singles,” Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said. “Waverly has some good young players with a lot of skill and they were able to keep the ball in play against us which was frustrating for our guys.”

Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar put York on the board early with a 6-2 win over Landon Scott and Royce Klucas at lead doubles. Charlie Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander followed with an 8-4 defeat of Isaac Clarke and Chase McInteer at No. 2 doubles.

In the No. 3 doubles spot, Andrew Van Gomple and Ethan Phinney fell behind 6-1 but rallied all the way back for a 9-7 victory against Ty McElhose and Grey Klucas to give York the doubles sweep.

Waverly split the six singles matches, but it wasn’t enough to crawl out of the early hole. Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple won their matches at lead and second singles, defeating McElhose 8-2 and Grey Klucas 8-4, respectively.

York’s third singles win came from Kotschwar in the No. 6 spot, where he downed Clarke 8-4.

In JV action, the Dukes took four of the 12 matches in an 8-4 loss. York was back in action Friday for the Lincoln High/Northeast Invite.