LINCOLN – The York girls tennis team got an early taste for what action will be like at next week’s state tournament, as the Dukes hit the courts at the Woods Tennis Center for the Waverly invite Thursday.

It was a strong showing for the Dukes, who netted 19 points to tie with Norris atop the team standings. However, the Titans held the tiebreaker advantage as York ultimately took home the runner-up medals.

“This is a tough meet and in my mind a ‘mini state tournament,’” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Having said that, I was very happy with our play today and all of the players notched resume building victories going into next week's state meet.”

Ellie Peterson continued to anchor the lineup from her lead singles position, sweeping through her three matches in pool play. The junior downed Beatrice’s Grace Ideus 8-2 in her opening match, edged out Kira Ozyornaya of Elkhorn by a 9-8 margin and then defeated Lincoln Christian’s Majil Darst 8-6 to complete pool play undefeated.

That set up a match against Kailee Bailey of Bennington for the title, but Peterson wound up on the wrong end of an 8-1 decision and claimed the silver.

Lily Nuss added another runner-up finish for York at second singles, rolling through pool play with three wins in as many matches. The senior defeated Beatrice (Ashton Strubel) 8-1, Elkhorn (Katie Schultz) 8-3 and Lincoln Christian (Grace Lanka) 8-1, then gave Norris’ Bella Hecht a battle in the championship match before falling short 8-6.

At lead doubles, seniors Mayah Colle and Tina Hallisey went 2-1 in pool play, beating Beatrice 8-1 and Lincoln Christian 8-5 but falling 8-4 to Elkhorn. That sent the duo to the third-place match, where they defeated Waverly 8-3.

Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright also went 2-1 in pool play at second doubles with an 8-4 win over Beatrice and a wild and wooly 9-7 comeback victory over Lincoln Christian sandwiched between an 8-2 loss to Elkhorn. Cornett and Wright mounted another rally in the third-place bout, but this time they fell a little bit short by an 8-5 margin.

“Ellie and Lily both went 3-0 in pool play and were playing in the championship match at the end of the day. Ellie could not take down her opponent from Bennington and Lily had a great back and forth with Norris before falling in a close match,” Miller said. “Our doubles teams were 2-1 in pool play and landed in the third-place match. Tina and Mayah finished strong with a victory over Waverly to top off a nice day. Megan and Zoey had to mount a huge comeback in their third match of the day to get to the third-place match, where they needed another comeback but fell short to finish in fourth. We still have several things to improve on before next week and I look forward to getting back to work (Friday).”