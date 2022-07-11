 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duke tennis hosts summer camp

YORK – Last week, the York Dukes tennis program hosted their summer camp. From July 6-8, 65 students in grades 3-12 took to the courts, with the elementary and middle school groups competing in multiple events, including King/Queen of the Court, singles and doubles tournaments, target practice and coach Dan Malleck’s “SIT DOWN” drill.

At the high school camp, the sessions were run by former York graduate and tennis coach Josh Budler. Budler’s assistant pro at the Grand Island Tennis Center was also in town during the three days to help with the drills.

