Duke tennis has a close call on the road at Hastings

HASTINGS – The York Dukes improved to 7-2 on the season in Hastings on Tuesday, holding on for a tightly contested 6-3 win.

“"It was very dicey as three of the nine matches went to overtime,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Our guys competed their guts out to win all three.”

The Dukes swept all three doubles matches to take an early lead into singles play. Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling rolled Wyatt Tate and Mason Kusek of Hastings 8-0, but both of the other matches required tiebreakers.

Andrew Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander held off Tigers Jackson Graves and Ben Hafer 9-8 and won the tiebreaker 7-4. Drew Hammer and Ethan Phinney, meanwhile, staved off Hastings’ Parker Ablot and Brayden Schram 9-8 thanks to a 7-3 win in the tiebreaker.

Down 3-0 entering singles play, the Tigers fought back. Schram blanked Hammer 8-0 while Hader and Ablot pulled out a pair of 8-6 wins over Harms and Sahling,. In the end, York found a way to hang on, as Phinney toppled Graves 8-5 and Van Gomple rolled Kusek 8-0.

In the final singles match, Alexander needed a tiebreaker to pull out a 9-7 win over Hastings’ Ethan Zimmerman to provide the 6-3 final margin.