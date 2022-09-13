Duke tennis finishes T-8 at Lincoln East

LINCOLN – The York Dukes took on a loaded field at the Lincoln East tennis invite Monday, with several Class A schools also competing in the event. At the end of the day, York’s 40 points were good for a tie for eighth with Gretna among the 10-team field.

Host Lincoln East breezed to the invite title with 120 points, while Kearney tallied 102 to finish second and Lincoln Southeast took bronze with 92.

"This is the meet where we go up against the best of the best in Cass A,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Many people are saying that this Lincoln East team is the best ever assembled in the state. We took some lumps but you don't get better playing people worse than you. The state meet is four weeks away and this helps us set a path."

The Dukes’ top performance Monday came from Andrew Van Gomple at second singles, where the senior won two of five matches and placed sixth. He defeated Gretna 8-4 and Pius X 8-3.

At lead singles, senior Ethan Phinney went 1-4 with a 9-8 (4) win over Gretna to place eighth. The Dukes’ lead doubles pairing of Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar also finished eighth with a 1-4 record and an 8-4 win over Norfolk.

Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple gave York a third eighth-place finish at second doubles, beating Norfolk 8-4 as part of a 1-4 day.