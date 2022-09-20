Duke tennis edged by Lincoln Christian 5-4

LINCOLN – The York Dukes didn’t have the ball bounce their way on Monday as they dropped a heartbreaking 5-4 decision to the Lincoln Christian Crusaders in boys prep tennis.

The Dukes trailed 2-1 after the doubles portion of the meet as the only win for York was in No. 1 doubles, where Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar teamed to defeat CJ Cuciti and Benjamin Mooss 8-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Jaxson Alexander and Charles Van Gomple dropped an 8-4 decision to Andrew Penrod and Brady Watson, while at No. 3 the Lincoln Christian team of Blake Boerger and Maxwell Fedstrom picked up the 8-3 win over Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple.

Lincoln Christian extended their lead with Boerger defeating Phinney at No. 1 singles 8-5, but a win by Andrew Van Gomple over Fedstrom at No. 2 singles by the score of 8-0 had York back to within one game.

York picked up wins at No. 4 with Charles Van Gomple defeating Cuciti 8-2 and at No. 5 with Kotschwar a 9-7 winner over Penrod.

The Crusader matched the Duke with wins at No. 3 with Mooss topping Harms 8-4 and at No. 6 where Watson won a tie-breaker over Alexander 9-8 (7-4).

“This one hurts because all of the matches were closely contested and it could have gone either way. I also felt that we looked very rusty from over the weekend and didn't play to our standard overall,” commented York head coach Dan Malleck. “I did like a lot of things that our No. 1 doubles team did today and our top two singles guys played very well even though Ethan (Phinney) fell to a very good opponent. Charlie also got a good singles win over a solid guy who had a big serve."

The York junior varsity and LC JV’s battled to a 9-9 tie.

The Dukes will compete on Thursday at the Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln and will be in Grand Island for the Central Catholic Invite on Friday.

The Dukes will host a triangular with North Platte and Columbus next Tuesday with York taking on North Platte at 1 p.m.