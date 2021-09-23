Duke tennis boys take on a pair of Class B heavyweights

LINCOLN – York head coach Dan Malleck wanted to see how his team stacked up against two of the top teams in Class B on Thursday at the Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis Center.

York’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles teams came away with third place efforts and both doubles teams went 2-2 leading the Dukes to a third place finish overall.

Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt, the two co-favorites to win the Class B State Tennis Tournament coming up in October, finished 1-2 with 47 and 43 points respectively. The Dukes landed third with 32 points.

“"Mount Michael and Skutt are co-favorites to win the state championship this year and our goal going into this meet was to push them and finish the best of the rest,” said Malleck . “I was very proud of the guys. In fact our No. 1 doubles team was leading 3-2 against Mt. Michael before MM was able to go on a run.”

No. 1 Singles- 3rd place

Drew Hammer, SR. (18-8)

Hammer won his first match against Crete 8-4, the lost his second to Mount Michael’s Gavin Forster who went on to win the title. Hammer came right back and closed out Nebraska City’s Eli McNeely in quick fashion 8-0. He went on to top Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove 8-5 in the third place match earning 12 points for the team.