Duke tennis boys take on a pair of Class B heavyweights
  • Updated
LINCOLN – York head coach Dan Malleck wanted to see how his team stacked up against two of the top teams in Class B on Thursday at the Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis Center.

York’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles teams came away with third place efforts and both doubles teams went 2-2 leading the Dukes to a third place finish overall.

Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt, the two co-favorites to win the Class B State Tennis Tournament coming up in October, finished 1-2 with 47 and 43 points respectively. The Dukes landed third with 32 points.

“"Mount Michael and Skutt are co-favorites to win the state championship this year and our goal going into this meet was to push them and finish the best of the rest,” said Malleck . “I was very proud of the guys. In fact our No. 1 doubles team was leading 3-2 against Mt. Michael before MM was able to go on a run.”

No. 1 Singles- 3rd place

Drew Hammer, SR. (18-8)

Hammer won his first match against Crete 8-4, the lost his second to Mount Michael’s Gavin Forster who went on to win the title. Hammer came right back and closed out Nebraska City’s Eli McNeely in quick fashion 8-0. He went on to top Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove 8-5 in the third place match earning 12 points for the team.

No. 2 Singles-3rd place

Ethan Phinney (15-9)

Phinney started off with a win over Crete’s Isaac Penate, but as did Hammer, fell to Mount Michael in the person of Sam Lund, 8-2.

He came back with an 8-1 win over Nebraska City’s Keno Schuldt and capped his 3-1 day with an 8-5 win over Carson Vachal of Waverly.

No. 1 Doubles-4th place

Trey Harms, JR./ Caleb Sahling, SR. (9-16)

Harms and Sahling got out to a fast start with an 8-5 victory over Crete’s No.1 team of Brock Heusinkvelt and Travis Sweeney by the score of 8-5.In their second match they were leading early against the Mount Michael team of Will Mallisee and Ethan Pentel who pulled away for the 8-3 win.

The York duo defeated Nebraska City’s Braydon Thornton and Caleb Poggemeyer 8-5, but dropped their third place match with Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger and David Heeren 8-1.

No. 2 Doubles- 5th place

Andrew VanGomple, JR./Jaxson Alexander JR. (3-7)

The York team got off to a shaky start before rebounding with a pair of wins to finish in fifth place. Crete’s Mason Crumbliss and Lane Wendelin defeated York 8-4 and then Mounty Michael’s Colin Eich and Eric Kaps picked up the 8-1 win.

Van Gomple and Alexander fought back to defeat Nebraska City’s Lucas Nielsen and Nathan Dia 8-1 and routed CJ Cuciti and Andrew Penrod of Lincoln Christian 8-0.

“Drew and Ethan really played well today to each take third place at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Drew was able to beat players from Waverly and Crete who are both considered top five players in the state. Ethan showed a lot of patience today but began to attack better when he had opportunities,” Malleck stated. “Overall it was a darn good day where everyone went .500 or better."

York traveled Friday to the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite at Ryder Park in Grand Island.

