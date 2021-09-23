Duke tennis boys take on a pair of Class B heavyweights

LINCOLN – York head coach Dan Malleck wanted to see how his team stacked up against two of the top teams in Class B on Thursday at the Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis Center.
York’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles teams came away with third place efforts and both doubles teams went 2-2 leading the Dukes to a third place finish overall.
Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt, the two co-favorites to win the Class B State Tennis Tournament coming up in October, finished 1-2 with 47 and 43 points respectively. The Dukes landed third with 32 points.
“"Mount Michael and Skutt are co-favorites to win the state championship this year and our goal going into this meet was to push them and finish the best of the rest,” said Malleck . “I was very proud of the guys. In fact our No. 1 doubles team was leading 3-2 against Mt. Michael before MM was able to go on a run.”
No. 1 Singles- 3rd place
Drew Hammer, SR. (18-8)
Hammer won his first match against Crete 8-4, the lost his second to Mount Michael’s Gavin Forster who went on to win the title. Hammer came right back and closed out Nebraska City’s Eli McNeely in quick fashion 8-0. He went on to top Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove 8-5 in the third place match earning 12 points for the team.
No. 2 Singles-3rd place
Ethan Phinney (15-9)
Phinney started off with a win over Crete’s Isaac Penate, but as did Hammer, fell to Mount Michael in the person of Sam Lund, 8-2.
He came back with an 8-1 win over Nebraska City’s Keno Schuldt and capped his 3-1 day with an 8-5 win over Carson Vachal of Waverly.
No. 1 Doubles-4th place
Trey Harms, JR./ Caleb Sahling, SR. (9-16)
Harms and Sahling got out to a fast start with an 8-5 victory over Crete’s No.1 team of Brock Heusinkvelt and Travis Sweeney by the score of 8-5.In their second match they were leading early against the Mount Michael team of Will Mallisee and Ethan Pentel who pulled away for the 8-3 win.
The York duo defeated Nebraska City’s Braydon Thornton and Caleb Poggemeyer 8-5, but dropped their third place match with Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger and David Heeren 8-1.
No. 2 Doubles- 5th place
Andrew VanGomple, JR./Jaxson Alexander JR. (3-7)
The York team got off to a shaky start before rebounding with a pair of wins to finish in fifth place. Crete’s Mason Crumbliss and Lane Wendelin defeated York 8-4 and then Mounty Michael’s Colin Eich and Eric Kaps picked up the 8-1 win.
Van Gomple and Alexander fought back to defeat Nebraska City’s Lucas Nielsen and Nathan Dia 8-1 and routed CJ Cuciti and Andrew Penrod of Lincoln Christian 8-0.
“Drew and Ethan really played well today to each take third place at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Drew was able to beat players from Waverly and Crete who are both considered top five players in the state. Ethan showed a lot of patience today but began to attack better when he had opportunities,” Malleck stated. “Overall it was a darn good day where everyone went .500 or better."
York traveled Friday to the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite at Ryder Park in Grand Island.