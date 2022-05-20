Duke sophomore Peterson takes fifth at state tennis

LINCOLN – On the opening day of the Class B State Tennis Championships on Thursday, Ellie Peterson won her first two matches for York at lead singles to guarantee a spot in Friday’s medal round.

Following a loss in the quarterfinals, Peterson opened play on the second day with a match against Eleanore Slavik of Omaha Mercy for a spot in the fifth-place match. The sophomore rebounded from the loss in her final outing to blank Slavik 8-0 and set up a showdown with Kearney Catholic’s Luna Mo Anna Werner for fifth.

Werner proved a challenge, but Peterson battled and eventually pulled away for an 8-5 win. Peterson won four of five matches over two days at the Woods Tennis Center to take home a fifth-place medal after coming into state at the No. 8 seed in the lead singles bracket.

“Today was some of the best tennis I have seen Ellie play, especially her first match against Omaha Mercy,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “The shot making, consistency, and composure she showed was beautiful to watch. She looked so comfortable out on the court and that type of leadership is going to go a long way next season when we get back together. Ellie had to grind a little bit in her second match against Kearney Catholic, but she carried out the game plan with a masterful effort and capped off a great year.”

Peterson became the first sophomore to notch a top-5 finish for the Dukes since Miller took over the reins of the program in 2011. She’s also the first York medalist at lead singles in over a decade.

With a 4-1 performance at state, Peterson caps her sophomore season with a 28-9 record after winning 23 matches last spring. She’s won 51 matches in two seasons of varsity action.

“Today, I went in playing for my team,” Peterson said. “I wanted to do my best for the people who helped me out along the way. I thought this week went well, i achieved my goal and my team got a chance to have the experience at state. I am so proud of my team, and I’m so glad to call them my family.”

Peterson was the only Duke in action Friday and recorded four of York’s five wins for the week. Her performance helped the Dukes finish 12th in the team race. Despite failing to finish in the top 10 of the team standings, the experience gained this week will help the Dukes next spring.

York will return five of six regulars in its lineup in 2023, with Hallie Newman at No. 2 doubles the only departure.

“Our doubles teams were very engaged as they watched the matches today and I know they were taking mental notes,” Miller said. “We have a great bunch of kids and it is a pleasure to work with them. This group came in with very little experience and they definitely overachieved. Our varsity won over 90 matches during the course of the season which allowed us to have some very high finishes in tournaments. Hallie and Ellie were great leaders and our kids were very coachable. I want to give a big thanks to Coach Andrew Johnson and Coach Makaleigh Yantzie for all of their help this season. This group would not have improved as much without their help. We also want to wish Coach Yantzie well as she will be moving on to take another job in the Kearney community.”