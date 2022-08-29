Duke softball unblemished at home quad

YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex.

The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad, but it wasn’t enough to stop York from walking away with a pair of wins against DC West and Ralston to improve its season record to 6-1.

“The day overall, I thought Lauryn Mattox pitched well. She still needs to learn how to hit her spots,” Dukes head coach Kent Meyers said after the game. “I was really encouraged when Sam came in and closed out DC West to give Lauryn a break. I thought that was a good thing. Our bats came alive. I don’t know why we have to wait so long to start hitting, but this is our M.O this year. We’re never going to quit, right down to the last batter.”

York 14, DC West 4

DC West raced out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second, but Abrielle Linder put the Dukes on the board in the home half with a two-out RBI single.

After the Falcons extended their lead to 4-1 with two more runs in the third, the York offense roared to life. The Dukes plated a pair of runs to trim the deficit to 4-3 and loaded the bases with nobody out for Maggie Rauert, who put the Dukes ahead with a two-run single on a ground ball up the middle.

Sam McDaniel took over on the mound with a 6-4 lead and kept the Falcons off the board in the top of the fourth. Ellie Peterson then crushed a leadoff double to the gap in right-center, bringing McDaniel to the plate.

The junior connected with the third pitch of the at-bat, sending an absolute rocket well over the left-field fence, landing near the sidewalk by the parking lot.

Four pitches later, Mattox smoked a missile of her own over the fence in dead center for a solo shot to extend the lead to 9-4 as the Dukes’ back-to-back jacks prompted a DC West pitching change.

With the bases loaded and no outs later in the inning, Lauren Hills laced a two-run single into left field. A pair of one-out errors made it 13-4 before Peterson rolled a ground ball into left field for an RBI single to enact the 10-run rule and give York a 14-4 win in four innings.

The Dukes peppered the Falcons’ pitching for 14 runs on 13 hits and capitalized on a trio of errors to score three unearned runs.

McDaniel went 2 for 2 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs and Mattox finished 2 for 3 with a homer, while Rauert and Peterson also tallied multi-hit outings. One hit apiece went to Gartner, Combs, Hills, Linder and Lauryn Haggadone.

McDaniel, Rauert and Hills each tallied a pair of RBIs while Peterson, Mattox, Gartner, Linder, Kynli Combs and Avery Albers drove in one run apiece.

Mattox picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs – two earned – on six hits with a strikeout in three innings pitched. McDaniel tossed one scoreless frame in relief.

York 5, Ralston 4

After Haggadone’s RBI single in the bottom of the first gave York an early lead, Ralston tied the game in the top of the second thanks to a Dukes error. From there, both Mattox and the Rams’ Macrander settled in for an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel as they shut down the opposing lineups.

With the game still knotted at one after four innings, Mattox retired the first two batters of the Ralston fifth before a double and two-run homer off the bat of Bayla Bodnar put the Rams in front 3-1.

After York – which stranded two runners in the first, one in the second and two more in the third – failed to score with runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the sixth and Ralston tacked on an insurance run in the seventh, things looked bleak for the home team.

Albers drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, but a base running blunder and strikeout brought Peterson to the plate with two outs and the bases empty. The junior rolled a ground ball up the middle, but the shortstop got to the ball and fired over to first.

However, Peterson’s hustle down the line made the play close enough for it to become a judgment call for the umpire, who ruled Peterson beat out the throw for an infield single.

McDaniel then smoked a 2-0 pitch into left field for an RBI double and Mattox lined a single into left field to make it 4-3, bringing Haggadone – already with three hits in the game – to the plate. The senior connected on a pop fly in shallow center field, but the Ralston shortstop and centerfielder collided with each other as each attempted to make the catch.

The ball landed on the outfield grass, and Mattox – who never stopped running – crossed home plate to score the tying run.

Gartner then cranked a double into center field, and the Rams elected to intentionally walk Combs to load the bases with two outs for Rauert.

After working a full count and fouling off a pair of pitches, Rauert landed the eighth pitch of the at-bat into shallow right field for a walk-off single as the Dukes scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Ralston 5-4.

“It feels so good,” she said. “I’ve been shaking since basically I went up (to the plate), but it’s 100% mental. It feels really good to come out of a day where I had a few bad at-bats and then get the good one at the end.”

York benefitted from some lucky breaks in the seventh, but they also outhit the Rams 14-6. Haggadone led the Dukes at the plate, where she went 3 for 4 with a trio of singles and drove in a run.

“It was huge mentally,” the senior said after the game. “That’s something I’ve always struggled with mentally, but I came out there and was like ‘I can do this, this is for the team. We are going to come back and we’re going to win this.’”

Mattox also went 3 for 4 and drove in a run as the two combined for six of the Dukes’ 14 hits and collected half of their four RBIs.

Gartner and McDaniel also turned in multi-hit games, while York’s other hits went to Peterson, Rauert, Albers and Megan Wright.

Mattox earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs – three earned – on six hits and a walk with seven Ks across seven innings pitched. Macrander also pitched well in a losing effort for Ralston, issuing five runs – three earned – on 13 hits and a pair of walks. She also fanned nine batters in 6 2/3 innings of work.

The rain cancelled York’s scheduled third game against Hastings St. Cecilia, meaning the Dukes capped their home quad with an unblemished 2-0 mark to improve to 6-1.

Across both games, Mattox tallied five hits in seven at-bats with a home run and drove in two runs. McDaniel also turned in a sizzling day at the plate, going 4 for 6 with a homer, a walk and three RBIs.

“I go into the box thinking I can do it, and I always say do it for the team, not myself,” McDaniel said of her mindset at the plate. “I just go and try my best.”