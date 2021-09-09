Duke softball takes measure of Centennial and Adams Central

BEAVER-CROSSING – The York Dukes dialed up the long ball Thursday night as they belted three home runs in a 7-6 win over Adams Central in Beaver Crossing.
The past couple weeks the Dukes had been struggling at the plate and on the mound, but Thursday night everything came together as they broke a four-game losing streak.
In the bottom of the first, sophomore Sam McDaniel hit a three-run home run that skipped off the top of the Adams Central Patriot centerfielder’s glove and over the fence.
The 3-1 lead for the Dukes didn’t last long as the Patriots scored four times in the third and took the lead 5-3.
York would score a single run in the third when Cori Combs drilled an RBI single and in the top of the fourth with the Dukes down 6-4, sophomore Lauryn Haggadone hit a long bomb that tied the game at 6-6.
On the mound, Haggadone was keeping pace with Adams Central starter Taylin Schernikau.
The top of the fifth would prove to be the deciding factor as senior catcher Mattie Pohl hit the Dukes’ third home run and put York on top 7-6. All but one of the Dukes’ seven runs came courtesy of the long ball.
AC still had one more at-bat, but the Dukes got a break when a ball drilled to the right side hit an Adams Central runner for the second out and a fly out to center ended the York winning drought.
Haggadone worked all six innings as she allowed seven hits, six runs - three earned - and recorded three strikeouts.
The Dukes finished with nine hits as Pohl had a single to go with her homer to lead the Dukes.
York 12, Centennial 0
York capped a 2-0 trip to Beaver-Crossing with a lopsided win in the finale.
The Dukes scored one in the first, four in the second and seven in the third to end the game by the 12-run rule.
York pounded out 11 hits and added three more home runs to their total as Haggadone, Pohl and Rebecca Libich all cleared the fence.
Haggadone, Combs and Bailey Holthus had two hits apiece. Combs and Libich each drove in two runs.
On the mound McDaniel pitched three innings, allowed four hits and picked up one strikeout.
The Bronco offense was led by Ava Fischer with two hits, while Horne and Butzke each had one.
York (6-7) will travel to Columbus Lakeview on Saturday for the Columbus Lakeview Invite at Bradshaw Park. The Dukes will take on the host Vikings in their first game at 9 a.m.