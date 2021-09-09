Duke softball takes measure of Centennial and Adams Central

BEAVER-CROSSING – The York Dukes dialed up the long ball Thursday night as they belted three home runs in a 7-6 win over Adams Central in Beaver Crossing.

The past couple weeks the Dukes had been struggling at the plate and on the mound, but Thursday night everything came together as they broke a four-game losing streak.

In the bottom of the first, sophomore Sam McDaniel hit a three-run home run that skipped off the top of the Adams Central Patriot centerfielder’s glove and over the fence.

The 3-1 lead for the Dukes didn’t last long as the Patriots scored four times in the third and took the lead 5-3.

York would score a single run in the third when Cori Combs drilled an RBI single and in the top of the fourth with the Dukes down 6-4, sophomore Lauryn Haggadone hit a long bomb that tied the game at 6-6.

On the mound, Haggadone was keeping pace with Adams Central starter Taylin Schernikau.

The top of the fifth would prove to be the deciding factor as senior catcher Mattie Pohl hit the Dukes’ third home run and put York on top 7-6. All but one of the Dukes’ seven runs came courtesy of the long ball.