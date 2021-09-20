Duke softball takes its show on the road to Hastings

Dukes starting pitcher Lauryn Haggadone lasted just 1/3 of an inning in the loss. The junior allowed seven runs – six earned – on two hits and two walks with two hit batsmen and a pair of strikeouts.

McDaniel entered in relief and mercifully ended the inning, but not before Norris’ lead ballooned to 8-1. The lead reached 10-1 in the bottom of the third on Alexis Bryant’s two-run homer to left field, but York refused to go down quietly.

The Dukes couldn’t capitalize on a Libich double in the second inning or a McDaniel double in the third, but they finally broke through against Norris starter Brenli Solano in the fourth.

Pohl singled to lead off the inning, and Libich singled to left field to put a pair of runners on for Hoblyn with one out. On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Hoblyn ripped an RBI double to left field to cut the deficit to 10-2. Baylie Holthus knocked in another run on a sacrifice bunt and Lauryn Mattox singled on a ground ball to center field to score a third run.