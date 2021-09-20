Duke softball takes its show on the road to Hastings

HASTINGS – After one inning of play at the Hastings softball invite Saturday morning, York trailed Norris 8-1. The slow start ultimately doomed the Dukes in the opener, but they hung tough for five innings in a 10-4 loss. York then rebounded to down McCook 6-2 and set up a matchup with Seward in the fifth-place game.
Down 6-3 entering the bottom of the fifth against the Bluejays, the Dukes scored five runs in their last at-bat to stun Seward 8-6 on Jami Hoblyn’s walk-off two-run homer. Rebecca Libich also homered twice against the Bluejays to help York finish the day 2-1 and improve to 12-10 on the season.
Norris 10, York 4
Sam McDaniel gave York the lead in the top of the first when the sophomore crushed a 2-0 pitch over the center-field fence for a two-out solo home run.
The one-run lead didn’t hold up, as Norris exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the first.
After the first two batters reached on hit-by-pitches, Ryleigh Ossowski reached on a dropped third strike and two runs scored on a throwing error from York catcher Mattie Pohl. McKenna Becher then crushed a two-run shot to left field to extend the lead to 4-1 before York recorded an out.
A double and two walks loaded the bases with one out and prompted a York pitching change.
Dukes starting pitcher Lauryn Haggadone lasted just 1/3 of an inning in the loss. The junior allowed seven runs – six earned – on two hits and two walks with two hit batsmen and a pair of strikeouts.
McDaniel entered in relief and mercifully ended the inning, but not before Norris’ lead ballooned to 8-1. The lead reached 10-1 in the bottom of the third on Alexis Bryant’s two-run homer to left field, but York refused to go down quietly.
The Dukes couldn’t capitalize on a Libich double in the second inning or a McDaniel double in the third, but they finally broke through against Norris starter Brenli Solano in the fourth.
Pohl singled to lead off the inning, and Libich singled to left field to put a pair of runners on for Hoblyn with one out. On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Hoblyn ripped an RBI double to left field to cut the deficit to 10-2. Baylie Holthus knocked in another run on a sacrifice bunt and Lauryn Mattox singled on a ground ball to center field to score a third run.
Cori Combs flew out to center field to end the inning but not before York cut the Norris lead to 10-4. McDaniel worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth to keep Norris off the board with some help from her defense. With one out, Maisie Brown flew out to Holthus in center field, who fired a strike to third base in plenty of time for Haggadone to double off Norris’ Addison Burbach as she attempted to tag up and advance to third.
The double play ended the inning and kept the deficit at six. York threatened in the top of the fifth after McDaniel singled to lead off the inning and Ellie Peterson ripped a two-out double to right field to put a pair of runners in scoring position. However, Libich flew out to right field to end the game as Norris preserved a 10-4 win.
McDaniel went 3 for 3 at the plate and finished a triple shy of the cycle for York, while Libich also notched a multi-hit game. Hoblyn, Peterson, Pohl and Mattox recorded one hit apiece as the Dukes finished with nine for the game.
McDaniel tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief in the loss and allowed three runs – two eanred – on six hits and a walk with a strikeout.
York 6, McCook 2
The Dukes faced McCook in their second game of the day and scored a run in each of the first three innings. Pohl opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single to left field in the top of the first, while Haggadone added a solo shot to left field in the second and Peterson scored on a Lady Bison error in the third.
Yet York couldn’t pull away as McCook scored a run in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 3-2. The score remained the same until the sixth inning, when Pohl laced a one-out single to center field to put a pair of runners on. A Peterson groundout moved both runners into scoring position, and a McCook passed ball scored both runs to give York a 5-2 lead.
Libich, Haggadone and Hoblyn drew back-to-back-to-back walks to load the bases, and another McCook passed ball scored the sixth York run. The Lady Bison failed to score in the bottom of the inning as York closed out the 6-2 win.
Mattox and Pohl both went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles to lead York at the plate, while Haggadone crushed her fourth home run of the season and Cori Combs added a single. McDaniel went the distance in the circle to earn the win for the Dukes, allowing two runs – one earned – on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
York 8, Seward 6
The Dukes advanced to the fifth-place game against Seward, where the Bluejays drew first blood on a first-inning sac fly. York threatened in the bottom of the frame on a pair of singles from Cori Combs and Pohl, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Mattox sat down Seward in order in the top of the second and Libich led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to left field to tie the game at one apiece.
The Bluejays erupted for five runs in the third thanks to a pair of two-out, two-RBI hits, but York fought back. With two outs and runners on first and second, a passed ball advanced both runners into scoring position for Peterson. The sophomore cashed in, crushing a two-RBI double to left field to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Seward then chose to intentionally walk Libich, and Haggadone drew a seven-pitch walk to load the bases. However, Hoblyn popped out to second base to end the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Haggadone entered in relief of Mattox. The freshman allowed six runs – five earned – on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in three innings pitched.
A pair of walks put two runners on with one out, but Pohl fired a strike to Libich in time to catch a runner stealing third for a big second out. Haggadone then issued her third walk of the inning to load the bases but rebounded to strike out the next batter and escape the jam.
York failed to score in the bottom of the fourth, but Haggadone worked around a two-out walk to keep Seward off the board in the fifth as the Dukes headed to their final at-bat down three.
Pohl ripped a leadoff single to left field and Peterson reached on an error to put a pair of runners on with nobody out for Libich.
On the third pitch of the at-bat, Libich hammered a ball over the left-field fence for a game-tying, three-run blast. Haggadone then worked a four-pitch walk and Seward made the call to the bullpen as Hoblyn stepped to the plate.
Hannah Benedict entered in relief, and Hoblyn crushed her first pitch over the left-field fence for a walk-off, two-run shot. Hoblyn’s blast capped a five-run fifth for York and closed out an 8-2 comeback win.
Pohl and Cori Combs both went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, but Libich keyed the win. The senior went 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs, an intentional walk and drove in four runs.
Hoblyn’s walk-off shot marked her only hit of the game, while Peterson went 1 for 3 but had a critical two-RBI double in the third to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Haggadone tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in the circle, allowing no hits and four walks with three strikeouts.