Duke softball has first inning woes vs. GICC and Wahoo

WAHOO – The York Dukes’ first inning woes continued Tuesday night when they battled the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders and the All-Class No. 6 and Class B No. 3 Wahoo Warriors.
In the first game the Dukes were knotted up with the Crusaders 2-2 at the end of the first, but the GICC girls scored three in the second and six in the third to run away with the 13-2 four inning win.
Against the Warriors, York gave up six runs in the first and the Wahoo girls went on to the 10-2 win in five innings.
York (11-13) will host Lexington next Monday night and then travel to Hastings for the Adams Central Tri on Tuesday. They will begin conference play Thursday, September 30 in Aurora.
“The really one good thing in the GICC game was a Lauryn Mattox two-run homer.
We keep making simple mistakes and it is killing us. They also hit the ball very well. They are a well-coached team,” commented York head coach Kent Meyers. “In the Wahoo game they hit the ball hard in the first inning. After that we made the plays. Lauryn Haggadone hit a two-run shot. All four runs we scored today (were) off of just two hits.”
GICC 13, York 2 (4)
The Crusaders out hit the Dukes 11-3 with York’s only runs produced by a Lauryn Mattox two-run home run in the bottom of the first.
The other two hits were by Ellie Peterson and Lauryn Haggadone, both were singles.
On the hill McDaniel got the start, pitched two full frames and allowed five runs on five hits. Only three runs were earned. Of the Crusaders’ 13 runs, eight were earned as the Dukes committed four errors. Haggadone and Mattox each took their turn on the hill and gave up five runs and one run respectively.
The Crusaders (9-10) were led by three players with two hits each. Avery O’Boyle was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. She had the team's only extra base hit, a double.
Shaylin Kucera was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and Codi Obermeier was 2 for 2 and scored three runs.
Crusader Brielle Sadler picked up the win with four innings pitched, three hits, two runs - both earned - and two strikeouts.
Wahoo 10, York 2 (5)
York starter Lauryn Mattox almost got out of the first inning with very little damage, but the Warriors scored four runs after two were out and went on to open a 6-0 lead. That led to a 10-2 win in five innings.
Wahoo pitcher Swanson kept the Duke offense under wraps the first four innings allowing only a Sam McDaniel top of the fourth double. Swanson struck out eight York batters.
After Cori Combs drew a lead-off walk in the fifth, Haggadone blasted a two-run bomb to cut the Warrior led to 8-2.
But Wahoo (18-1) used a York error after an intentional walk and a K. Urban sacrifice fly to go up by eight in the fifth. That ended the game.
Wahoo finished with seven hits and Mattox pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up seven earned runs and striking out one batter.
York committed three errors in the loss.