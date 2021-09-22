Duke softball has first inning woes vs. GICC and Wahoo

The other two hits were by Ellie Peterson and Lauryn Haggadone, both were singles.

On the hill McDaniel got the start, pitched two full frames and allowed five runs on five hits. Only three runs were earned. Of the Crusaders’ 13 runs, eight were earned as the Dukes committed four errors. Haggadone and Mattox each took their turn on the hill and gave up five runs and one run respectively.

The Crusaders (9-10) were led by three players with two hits each. Avery O’Boyle was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. She had the team's only extra base hit, a double.

Shaylin Kucera was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and Codi Obermeier was 2 for 2 and scored three runs.

Crusader Brielle Sadler picked up the win with four innings pitched, three hits, two runs - both earned - and two strikeouts.

Wahoo 10, York 2 (5)

York starter Lauryn Mattox almost got out of the first inning with very little damage, but the Warriors scored four runs after two were out and went on to open a 6-0 lead. That led to a 10-2 win in five innings.

Wahoo pitcher Swanson kept the Duke offense under wraps the first four innings allowing only a Sam McDaniel top of the fourth double. Swanson struck out eight York batters.