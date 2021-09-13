Duke softball goes 2-1 at Lakeview

COLUMBUS – After wins Thursday night over Adams Central and Centennial, the York Dukes headed to the Columbus Lakeview Invite this weekend with a lot of momentum.
Their winning ways continued through the first two games of the tournament at Bradshaw Park with an 8-4 win over tournament host Lakeview and a 15-hit, 17-run performance in a 17-8 semifinal win over the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic put an end to the Dukes’ four-game win string with a 3-0 finish in the championship game.
York 8, Lakeview 4
York pounded 10 hits, two each from freshman Lauryn Mattox and Cori Combs, as the Dukes raced to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and Lakeview could not make up the difference.
York led 5-0 before the Vikings scored their first run and 8-1 when Lakeview mounted a late charge in the top of the sixth.
The game ended with York at bat in the bottom of the sixth as time expired.
Combs was 2 for 2 with a pair of runs batted in, while Mattox hit an inside the park home run and had two hits in three at bats.
The only other extra base hit was a double off the bat of Jami Hoblyn.
Sophomore Lauryn Haggadone had her second straight strong outing as she allowed four hits, four runs and recorded five strikeouts.
York 17, BCNG 8
The Dukes busted out of the gates scoring seven times in the first and following that up with five runs in both the second and third frames.
Senior catcher Mattie Pohl led the offense with three hits in three plate appearances and she drove in four runs. She also doubled and tripled in the win.
Mattox had three hits, recorded a triple and scored three times. Haggadone, Rebecca Libich and Sam McDaniel also picked up multiple hits in the game.
Libich’s two hit attack included a home run and a triple, while McDaniel had a double.
McDaniel worked 1 2/3 innings on the mound allowing eight hits and eight runs and recording two strikeouts. One York error led to five unearned runs.
GACC 3, York 0
The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays posted just four hits with two of those coming in a two-run first as the Class C No. 5 squad grabbed the early advantage.
York had just three hits in the game, but two of those came in the bottom of the fourth when McDaniel and Combs both singled, putting runners at first and second with one out.
The Dukes could not cash in on their best scoring opportunity of the night as GACC starting pitcher Kayla Fischer picked up a strikeout and a weak pop up to end the York threat.
The only other York hit was off the bat of Mattox.
Fischer used just 69 pitches with 50 in the strike zone and she had five Ks.
Haggadone went 4 1/3 innings allowing all four Bluejay hits and had four strikeouts. Mattox worked 1 2/3 innings and did not give up a hit in her time on the hill.
The GACC offense was led by Kate Gnad who had two hits, while their only extra base hit of the game was a double off the bat of Livia Hunke.
York was back in action Monday night in Crete and will return home tonight for parents/senior night against Holdrege at the York Ballpark Complex.
This weekend the Dukes will be in Hastings where they will be joined by Top 10 No. 1 and Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic, Top 10 No. 7 and Class B No. 4 Hastings and Class B No. 6 Norris. Other teams will be Seward, Pius X, Platteview and McCook.