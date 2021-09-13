Duke softball goes 2-1 at Lakeview

York 17, BCNG 8

The Dukes busted out of the gates scoring seven times in the first and following that up with five runs in both the second and third frames.

Senior catcher Mattie Pohl led the offense with three hits in three plate appearances and she drove in four runs. She also doubled and tripled in the win.

Mattox had three hits, recorded a triple and scored three times. Haggadone, Rebecca Libich and Sam McDaniel also picked up multiple hits in the game.

Libich’s two hit attack included a home run and a triple, while McDaniel had a double.

McDaniel worked 1 2/3 innings on the mound allowing eight hits and eight runs and recording two strikeouts. One York error led to five unearned runs.

GACC 3, York 0

The Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays posted just four hits with two of those coming in a two-run first as the Class C No. 5 squad grabbed the early advantage.

York had just three hits in the game, but two of those came in the bottom of the fourth when McDaniel and Combs both singled, putting runners at first and second with one out.