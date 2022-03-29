Duke soccer girls find some offense in narrow, OT loss at Schuyler

SCHUYLER – It’s been a tough season offensively for the York Duke girls’ soccer team, but Monday night in Schuyler the hard work they have been putting in started to pay off.

After falling behind 2-0 the first 40 minutes, the York girls owned the second half and tied the score at 2-2.

In the two extra overtime periods neither team could score and in the shootout the Warriors escaped with a 3-2 advantage on goal kicks and won the Central Conference matchup 3-2.

York saw their record dip to 0-5, while the Warriors picked up their first win and are 1-3 on the year.

York scored their first offensive goal of the season when Baylie Holthus creased the back of the net off the assist from Rylyn Cast just two minutes into the second half.

Up to that time the only Duke goal this season was a penalty kick by freshman Lauryn Mattox in the 4-1 loss to Ralston.

With around 18-minutes left, York scored the tying goal when junior Avalon Loven used an assist from Nathaly Argueta to force overtime.

The two 10-minute periods did not settle the score and in the shootout Schuyler scored three times and York twice. Scoring for York was Argueta and Holthus.

The Dukes outshot the Warriors 20-7 and on defense Mattox and Abrielle Linder each recorded six steals and Alyssa Alt had four.

Sophomore goalie Sam McDaniel recorded five saves.

York (0-5) will take on the Northwest Vikings on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Grand Island in Central Conference action.