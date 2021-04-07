 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke soccer boys make it two in a row
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Duke soccer boys make it two in a row

Benjamin scores half of York’s four goals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Benjamin, York boys soccer

Bryson Benjamin, a Duke sophomore, pushes the ball into the Hastings zone, sets up and scores the first of four York goals Tuesday vs. Hastings. Benjamin scored again in the second half and missed the hat trick by a whisker when an exciting breakaway did not find the net. The final score was 4-1.

 Steve Moseley/York News-Times

The Duke boys are on a mini-tear after defeating previously unbeaten and No. 4 Northwest last week, then taming winless Hastings 4-1 Tuesday.

Both victories came at home with the Duke Faithful looking and spiked the York record from 0-4 to begin the season to 2-4 now.

The Dukes helped themselves to a halftime lead of 2-zip behind an opening goal from Bryson Benjamin at the 31:15 mark and another off the foot of Thomas Ivey with 9:22 of the first 40 minutes left on the clock.

Give the assist to Andrew Von Gomple on Benjamin’s goal and to Jon Portillo when Ivey planted his crisp shot in the string.

Thomas Ivey, York B soccer

Thomas Ivey sails this shot just high, but later scored York’s second goal of the first half on the way to a Tuesday night win over visiting Hastings, 4-1.

Benjamin drew his second blood at 31:32 of the second half to make it 3-0. Give the assist this time to Jaxson Alexander.

Hastings found its way onto the board with a goal at 10:44 of the second half, 3-1, but Alexander answered that one and iced it when he scored off a Garrett Ivey assist with 2:10 to play.

Hastings (0-6) recorded 10 shots in all, three on goal. York was credited with 18 shots on the afternoon.

“It’s always good to get a win,” said York coach Joe Leinen, “but you always have stuff to work on. They finally got us,” he said of the lone Tiger goal. “You have to be ready to go 80 minutes.”

Garrett Ivey, York boys soccer

Hastings Tiger freshman Abie Martinez (27) and York Duke Garrett Ivey (13), a sophomore, battle to win the ball in the Dukes’ 4-1 victory Tuesday at home.

Of Benjamin, who came within a whisker of notching a three-goal hat trick on a breakaway that didn’t quite get there, Leinen said, “He works hard constantly. That’s something we want to rub off on everyone.”

Next up is another tough customer this week in the Huskies at Aurora in an earlier match postponed to this Friday.

“It’s going to be another tough one,” Leinen predicts. ‘A couple good days of practice and then let it go,” he said of the team’s plan for the match.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News