Duke soccer boys make it two in a row

The Duke boys are on a mini-tear after defeating previously unbeaten and No. 4 Northwest last week, then taming winless Hastings 4-1 Tuesday.

Both victories came at home with the Duke Faithful looking and spiked the York record from 0-4 to begin the season to 2-4 now.

The Dukes helped themselves to a halftime lead of 2-zip behind an opening goal from Bryson Benjamin at the 31:15 mark and another off the foot of Thomas Ivey with 9:22 of the first 40 minutes left on the clock.

Give the assist to Andrew Von Gomple on Benjamin’s goal and to Jon Portillo when Ivey planted his crisp shot in the string.

Benjamin drew his second blood at 31:32 of the second half to make it 3-0. Give the assist this time to Jaxson Alexander.

Hastings found its way onto the board with a goal at 10:44 of the second half, 3-1, but Alexander answered that one and iced it when he scored off a Garrett Ivey assist with 2:10 to play.

Hastings (0-6) recorded 10 shots in all, three on goal. York was credited with 18 shots on the afternoon.