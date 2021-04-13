Duke soccer boys lose by a goal at Conestoga

MURRAY - The York Dukes outshot the Conestoga Cougars 16-7 on shots on goal Monday night in boys high school prep soccer.

But neither team could find the back of the net through two 40-minute periods and two 10-minute overtimes.

Conestoga and York went to a shootout where both teams placed three shots in the net through the first five players of the shootout. The Cougars ended the long night with a 4-3 win in the shootout, dropping York to 2-6 on the season.

The Cougars climb above the .500 mark with the win to 4-3.

York keeper Chase Collingham recorded 10 saves in the game and York’s Andrew Van Gomple and Bryson Benjamin led the Dukes with five and four shots respectively.

“We have lost six games, three of those in overtime and two one point games,” said co-head coach Matt Maltsberger. “We are right there and just have to finish. We have a good team that is right on the edge of being really good. Our defense has played very well in the back.”

York traveled to Columbus on Tuesday to face the 1-6 Lakeview Vikings and will visit Northwest on Thursday night in Grand Island in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament.

York defeated then then No. 4 rated Vikings 3-1 in York on April 1.