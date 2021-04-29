Duke soccer boys fall to Crete at home

YORK - If you were a Crete fan Thursday night, you probably took a deep breath and followed that up with a “Whew” as you walked to your car.

If you were rooting for the Dukes, you left the York Cornerstone Sports Complex wondering if the right call had been made on the Dukes’ last shot, one that would have tied the game at 3-3 if it had been called good.

The linesman, however, said the Crete keeper kept the ball out of the net and that it did not cross the line. Crete held on for the 3-2 win in regular season Central Conference plsy for boys.

Crete and York were deadlocked at 2-2 when a Crete offensive player was knocked down in the box, drawing a penalty kick. The Cardinals capitalized as Victor Tercero Martin was able to get the ball past York keeper Chase Collingham. Crete went on top 3-2.

York continued to pound the ball toward the Crete end of the field, but the Cardinal defense was able to kick the ball back to the Duke end.

With just under 30 seconds to play, York was able to move the ball deep into the Crete end. A shot was taken right at the Crete keeper that he lost control of for a second before knocking the ball away.