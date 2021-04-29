Duke soccer boys fall to Crete at home

YORK - If you were a Crete fan Thursday night, you probably took a deep breath and followed that up with a “Whew” as you walked to your car.
If you were rooting for the Dukes, you left the York Cornerstone Sports Complex wondering if the right call had been made on the Dukes’ last shot, one that would have tied the game at 3-3 if it had been called good.
The linesman, however, said the Crete keeper kept the ball out of the net and that it did not cross the line. Crete held on for the 3-2 win in regular season Central Conference plsy for boys.
Crete and York were deadlocked at 2-2 when a Crete offensive player was knocked down in the box, drawing a penalty kick. The Cardinals capitalized as Victor Tercero Martin was able to get the ball past York keeper Chase Collingham. Crete went on top 3-2.
York continued to pound the ball toward the Crete end of the field, but the Cardinal defense was able to kick the ball back to the Duke end.
With just under 30 seconds to play, York was able to move the ball deep into the Crete end. A shot was taken right at the Crete keeper that he lost control of for a second before knocking the ball away.
York fans called for a goal as they thought he had crossed the line with the ball while trying to get control, but the call went in Crete’s favor and the game ended 10 seconds later.
York sophomore Jaxson Alexander scored the first of his two goals with 21:07 to play in the first 40 minutes.
Crete tied the score when Junior Rafael Tercero converted a throw in with 14:06 to play in the opening half.
Crete led 2-1 on a goal by Christopher Dominguez, but the Dukes answered on a header off a cornerkick by Andrew Van Gomple just five minutes later.
York had four cornerkicks in a span of 11 minutes and converted one. They had seven in the game and finished with nine shots to Crete’s 13.
Collingham was credited with four saves.
“We have to move forward and focus on districts. All of our goals are still front of us,” said York head coach Matt Maltsberger. “In our sub district there are four teams including us that have the potential to win it.”
York will be in action Monday at the B-7 subdistrict at Northwest High School. They will play the Kearney Catholic Stars at 6 p.m.
The winner of that game will move on to the subdistrict final at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.